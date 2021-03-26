In my years as a public school teacher, I sat through scores of “opening days” workshops. Like most of the teachers you know, I really wanted to be in my classroom, preparing for the return of students. Still, the workshops weren’t a complete waste. I learned two important things. One came from a professor of so-called “gifted/talented education” at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who exhorted, “Never praise mediocrity!”
The other lesson emanated from a colleague, a battle-scarred veteran of our social studies department. Noting the distress many of us were feeling as complicated Outcome Based Education (OBE) strategies were imposed on us, he urged calm. “In my twenty-seven years of teaching, the State has churned out a major reform every few years. Whatever they’ve cooked up this time — OBE or XYZ — just shut the door and teach.”
If your kids have social studies teachers like that, you’re dismissed. Go watch something on Netflix. The rest of us better pay close attention because Minnesota’s Social Studies Standards Review Committee is meeting again on March 25.
The promulgation of these new social studies standards has already created quite a kerfuffle. So many parents weighed in—apparently unflatteringly—on the first draft, presented Dec. 1, 2020, that Standards Committee member Danyika Leonard suggested—in comments recorded by the Center of the American Experiment—that “the committee should just do a select all-delete sort of thing.” Chiming in, also on tape, Director of Academic Standards Doug Paulson dismissed parents’ comments as “white supremacy language,” though he offered no proof of that assertion.
Irrespective of a person’s opinion of the draft standards themselves, the process has riled school district patrons, already frustrated by a year of disrupted schooling. It’s been uncomfortably reminiscent of the Oakley, California, school board caught accusing parents of wanting kids to return to the classroom so they could “have their babysitters back.”
But back to the basics: How do state standards impact your child’s education? According to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Minnesota Statutes, “An academic standard is a summary description of student learning in a content area….” For each standard, MDE creates “benchmarks,” which lay out “the specific knowledge or skill that a student must master to complete part of an academic standard by the end of a grade level or grade band.”
Statutes allow school districts to “determine how (emphasis mine) their students will meet the standards and benchmarks by developing courses and curriculum….” But the Minnesota Department of Education decides what must be taught.
As a language arts (ELA) teacher, my experience with standards and benchmarks was this: I had to find time to teach things they required. When MDE decreed that something be added, non-benchmarked content got squeezed out. It likely works the same way for social studies teachers. To accommodate “systemic racism” as Standards Committee member Aaliyah Hodge urged in the Feb. 10, 2021 Star Tribune, teachers will likely give short(er) shrift to…oh, the American Revolution or the Holocaust, both missing entirely from the draft benchmarks, incidentally.
These trade-offs matter. Put in “recognize…injustice at the institutional or systemic level….” Take out the Mayflower? In with “a respectful awareness about how ideas and norms about gender have changed….” Out with George Washington?
I’m retired from teaching; my kids are grown. But, like every other taxpayer, I’ve still got skin in this game. So I’ll be watching on March 25, when the Standards Committee livestreams its public hearing. I’ll let MDE and my school district’s board and administration know what I think—politely but directly. And I’ll be poring over the Committee’s second draft, delayed until “later this spring” so members can review “significant feedback from throughout Minnesota.”
Be sure some of that feedback comes from you.