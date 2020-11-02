To the editor:
I've spent over 15 years in education, starting out as a teacher's assistant and concluding as the principal of the Owatonna Junior High School. What I have come to learn is that the higher the quality of education students get in school the more opportunities they have after graduation. I've also learned that a kid’s education has little to do with the actual books and a lot to do with the humans the student interacts with on a daily basis.
Levies provide funding for a lot of things, but mostly for staffing. That means that levies help pay for the salaries of teachers and help schools hire support personnel such as classroom assistants. It also helps pay the staffing costs for support services, music programs, and sports. Without these funds, classes get larger, salaries don’t keep up with other districts, and we end up providing an average educational experience for our students. I don’t know about you, but I don’t like average. Our students deserve so much more than average. Honestly, the true answer to solid school funding lies at the state level, but they’ve not done their job and that means that we as community members, who care about the education and connection of our kids, must step up.
It’s time to vote yes and show our students that we care by supporting the very best adult interactions as possible by funding this levy.
Jason Hunt
Owatonna