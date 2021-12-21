Words matter. One kind word -or harsh word- can change a person’s entire day. As a trainer in early childhood, I am often leading discussions on ways to affirm a child, despite the behavior. Affirming children can set their lives on a positive course. We know that bullying is something destructive. We teach our children the importance of kindness and we smile as we see the kindness in action. And yet it seems that we forget to apply in adulthood the very things we are so careful to teach our kids.
I try to make sure my words say exactly what I mean. Even if people do not agree with what I am saying (which occurs frequently), the words I choose are specific and not vague. I was having a discussion on abortion the other day with a friend, as it has recently come before the Supreme Court. He made the comment that abortion was wrong. I asked him if we could use another word, perhaps murder. If I say abortion is murder, we have something to discuss. If I say it’s wrong or right, I’ve given us no room for discussion and I’ve obviously made a negative judgment about a person who is in favor of abortion for whatever reason.
When discussing trauma, we often discuss triggers; smells, loud voices, times of the year, and, yes, words. One word can take a child or adult back to the trauma as if they were once again right there. On a lesser level, there are audiences where certain words cause offense or discomfort. For instance, in a church setting, I’m less likely to swear as it offends many. (Although I can’t honestly state that I haven’t done just that to be provocative.)
Knowing all of these things then, I try to be careful with the words I choose and have an ear for words that fail to advance conversation. Words like “right” or “wrong” are equivalent to the word “stupid” in my opinion. They are vague, self-righteous and really do little more than diminish another. And they aren’t very descriptive in and of themselves. Surely, I can elaborate on why something is right or wrong or stupid in my opinion without using those words. If we agree to disagree like adults and then use labels like right or wrong, we’ve negated the civility and caused division; us versus them. And we have enough of that in our nation right now.
The President recently opined that those who are vaccinated are right and will get through this winter together, but those who are not vaccinated are wrong and will live through a winter of suffering and death. Leadership has become a race to see who can be nastiest and most divisive. He may as well have called the unvaccinated “stupid”. A perfect example of self-righteousness. We are right and you are wrong. No discussion needed or desired. Just get in line with the program, would you? (I can almost see someone on a playground sticking out their tongue at another!).
I purposely avoid having discussions with people who use such language. My lack of discussion usually seems to convey my assent to your opinion. It isn’t that I am not passionate in my beliefs, I’m just not going to waste my time having a shallow discussion. I agree to disagree with my silence.
My dad, who served in the Navy for over 20 years and was most proud of that fact, once told me that in America “people have the right to be wrong”. I think a few people need to be reminded of that fact.