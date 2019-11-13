Sarah Josepha Hale was on to something.
She was an American writer, a teacher, and an editor whose magazine campaign gave us Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November.
And in a different matter, she was the author of the nursery rhyme, “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”
Her accomplishments and contributions are not widely known — a shame, in my opinion.
She was the editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book for 40 years, from 1837 to 1877 when she retired at age 90. In its day, the magazine had influence that we can’t imagine today. It had no significant competition and with that is credited for influencing fashion, architecture and promoting literature and poetry.
And to no small accomplishment, her editorials convinced President Abraham Lincoln to declare the last Thursday in November as a federal holiday in 1863. The holiday remained on that date until 1939, 1940 and 1941 when President Franklin Roosevelt changed it to the next to the last Thursday in November in order to perk up the Christmas retail shopping season by adding a week for shopping.
To us, that move forward seems unlikely and unneeded but apparently stores and shops didn’t decorate and drag out the Christmas items in September (or before) in those days. In those days, advertising goods for Christmas was believed to be inappropriate.
Although there were certainly more serious matters to consider, FDR’s idea was not well accepted and politicians had plenty to say. Republicans said it was an affront to the memory of President Lincoln and stayed stuck on the last Thursday of November. The next to the last Thursday was called “Franksgiving” or the Democratic Thanksgiving. The score in the states was 23 going along with FDR and 22 ignoring it. And Texas celebrated both days.
A presidential declaration isn’t binding so Congress stepped in and from 1942 onward, Thanksgiving has been proclaimed by Congress as being on the fourth Thursday in November. If the shopping season could only start with Thanksgiving (just imagine all those racing engines at the starting line), it would be a short season this year.
America didn’t invent Thanksgiving. Setting aside time to give thanks for our blessings and for celebrating the harvests are part of many cultures and communities. Days of prayer were familiar to the American colonists.
The event that Americans call the “First Thanksgiving” was between September and November in 1621. The Pilgrims celebrated their first harvest for three days and was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims. We know about this because two colonists wrote personal accounts that survived, another good reason to admire the written word.
But, Thanksgiving isn’t without its critics. It is considered by some as a national day of mourning for its celebration of the conquest of Native Americans by the colonists. Our history is complex.
Celebrations — and the time to roast the turkey — were regionally held at different times and dates for several centuries until Sarah Josepha Hale convinced President Lincoln to set the date. Our traditions also varied from region to region. Football came when football did in the 1890s.
Personally, I’m glad that pigeon pie, popular in the 1600s and 1700s, didn’t follow us to today. More than 45 million turkeys will be roasted (or maybe deep fried) this year. There will be mashed potatoes, stuffing (also called dressing in some families), sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn, and sauerkraut (in my family). Green bean casserole didn’t come along until 1955 and remains a staple for many.
Of course, there’s the pumpkin pie. The Festal brand is the best, of course.
There is lots of attention to the feast, of course, that we work on preparing for hours and hours, followed by a half-hour of eating, and then hours and hours of washing the dishes. Some say that Americans eat more food on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year.
Spoken aloud or not, it is important to give thanks — at least one day a year — for our many blessings and gifts. So, from today until Nov. 28, let us do just that.