I had shot one and shot two, I had a break-through case and got the booster. If there is another booster later to deal with a new variant, I’ll most likely get that, too. I wash my hands often and use sanitizer when I get in my car. We have enhanced cleaning at work and send/keep people home who are sick.
I don’t have hard feelings for those who aren’t getting vaccinated because, just like it’s my choice to get the shots, it’s their choice not to.
Beyond that, I’m enjoying life like I always have. Especially this time of year, and especially this year, I’m ready for Christmas.
For me, Christmas is a time of renewal in my commitment to appreciate the gift of salvation that God has given us through the birth and sacrifice of his only Son. And the freedom of choice to make good decisions, and a way back when we make bad decisions.
Instead of enjoying the Christmas spirit and sharing the joy of the season, I see too many people in their own little pity party because of the people and things that are bringing us down. Hey, they were bringing me down, too. Last Saturday, I rang the bell for a couple hours at Cashwise and after enjoying humanity at its best, I realized the funk I was in.
I thought about how I got in such a funk and said a little prayer right then. I say prayer, but it was more of a self-scolding and an ask for help. I couldn’t believe I let myself get sucked into the negativity of COVID to such an extent that it was affecting how I treated myself and others. It’s just wrong.
I asked for forgiveness for the way I had been acting and asked for help to get it right. Thankfully, I think my prayer worked, because I felt the full impact of the negativity lifting, I took a deep breath and said dang, what’s up with that? It felt great and I began to think about all the blessings I have starting with my wife and kids and grandkids. I thought about the employees I work with and my job. I thought about the woman with three kids who was bargain shopping, but still had enough to drop a five-dollar bill in the bucket. I thought about the many strangers who shared quick thoughts as they filled the bucket and I thought about those who would be helped with the money people donated. It felt like my life came back into balance. The Christmas spirit is the Holy Spirit, and it helped me last weekend.
Now I’ll jump off my soap box to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas. If you are in a funk, say a prayer. Enjoying the time we share with family and friends should be merry. Getting right at Christmas to celebrate the greatest gift ever given to mankind is worth it.
Merry Christmas everyone!