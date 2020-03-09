Last month in this column, I discussed the Rotary Club's ethics test to be used by members and anyone else who wants to determine the best course of action in business or our personal lives. Here is the rubric:
The 4-way test of the things we think say or do:
1. 1. Is it the Truth?
2. 2. Is it Fair to all concerned?
3. 3. Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendships?
4. 4. Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?
I discussed question number 2 in some detail last month. Today, I would like to draw your attention to question number 1: Is it the Truth?
Recently, a presenter to our Owatonna Rotary Early Edition Club mentioned that there was "Your truth and my truth." I have been thinking about that statement ever since. I can understand why he said this, but the fact is, he is incorrect. If the 4-Way test is usable, your Truth or my Truth is nonsense.
What I am saying is, can Truth be relative? I wish to put aside the science portion of Truth and discuss things that do not test well scientifically for this discussion.
Is there such a thing as the Truth? It wasn't that long ago that such a question would be absurd, but today there is confusion. Truth is going through a difficult time.
Let me give you a couple of examples. A few years ago, a white woman "felt" black and so she pretended to live her life as a black person. She joined the NAACP and began to rise in the leadership ranks of that organization. Eventually, her fiction failed. Does she slink away in shame? No! She feels black; thus, she is black, and she insisted that everyone buy into her Truth. That didn't work very well.
Then there is the fellow in the Netherlands who is 69 years old. He petitions the court to legally change his age from 69 to 49 because that’s how he “feels.” He wants to legalize his “feelings.”
How many times have we read about or know someone who was born male, with the chromosomes and body parts that are distinctly male, who declares themselves to be female? Women and girls are experiencing the same confusion. They feel male, so they must be a male in contradiction with their birth certificate and the lack of the necessary body parts. They conclude that there has been a terrible mistake. They are switching genders, which we must accept despite what the Truth is.
A video that went viral recently concerns an interview of some University of Washington students by a 5'9" Caucasian male. He famously asks the students to agree that he is a woman or a Chinese woman, or he is 6'5" and a Chinese woman. Watching the students trying to avoid disagreeing with the interviewer is quite enlightening. None of the students would tell the interviewer that what he was saying was not correct or that he was not what he says he is. To speak these things would be mean or intolerant. The YouTube video is called "Gender Identity: Can a 5'9" White Guy Be a 6'5' Chinese Woman?" The closing quote to the video is, "If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything."
At one time, the purpose of education in part was to pursue the Truth. Harvard University's motto is Veritas, which is Latin for Truth. Unfortunately, if you proclaim that the purpose of education should be about pursuing the Truth, you will immediately be confronted by someone who says, “Whose Truth?”
We continually hear statements from people who say, "My Truth," or "It's True for me," or "Your reality." It is challenging to live in a world where Truth can be different for different people. We rely on absolute universal truths to think clearly and to get through life. Some things are just unequivocally right. A compass points to the north for everyone, no matter what anyone happens to prefer or sincerely believe.
What is Truth? Fundamentally, Truth is a match with reality. A statement, belief, or story is only valid if it matches with reality. It's like a piece of a puzzle. The part either fits or it doesn't, and this fact is the truthmaker. Both reality and Truth must be in alignment for the circle to be complete. If you say the sun rises in the West or the moon is made of cheese, you have created a false statement. Why? Because reality doesn't match.
Here is another problem with "Your Truth." Assume that "Your Truth" is correct. Anyone who doesn't agree with that Truth must be wrong. If your Truth is the Truth, we have an example of narcissism and intellectual bullying or worse. Believe my Truth… or else!
Truth is indeed going through a difficult time. If you want the Rotary 4-Way test to work, when you ask the question, “Is it the Truth?” then understand that Truth cannot be relative. If it is relative, it isn't the Truth. To declare that there is no Truth for all people is to say there is Truth for all people. That's the Truth.