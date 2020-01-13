Here we are — January 2020! “2020” was a goal and name added to many programs and committees years ago as the decade to plan toward. Many communities had programs, groups (remember our own county’s Green Source 2020?) and goals for this year. Now, March 12, 2020, is when each household will be receiving new census forms in the mail.
Since 1790, as designated in our United States Constitution, Article 1, Section 2, this census has been completed. This year, we will all receive a short form—no multi-page long forms that were sent out in a random fashion. This is also the first time we can complete the form and submit on-line.
The Minnesota State Demographic Center in collaboration with a number of other agencies has been working on the campaign “Everyone Counts in MN”. Larger communities have had active citizen groups working as Complete Count Committees. Why all this urgency in Minnesota to get the word out?
Minnesota is at risk of losing a congressional seat. We now have eight districts and their representatives serving in the US House of Representatives. Minnesota has been growing with an estimated population of over six million people, but states like Texas and Florida have grown more. There is a complicated formula used in determining actual representation in Congress. If we lose a congressional seat, it means that seven districts would have new boundaries and encompass at least another 100,000 people. A challenge to know and understand all the issues within any district.
In addition, critical in having every one counted is that distribution of future federal program funds. This past decade Minnesota received over fifteen billion dollars for fifty-five designated programs. This equals to over $28,000 per person this past decade! We all count.
The new census form is available in thirteen languages-everyone counts. The first question reads: “How many people were living or staying in this house, apartment or mobile home on April 1, 2020.” This means college students will be counted on campus or their homes, apartments etc. Individuals living in care centers will be counted in their facility. Displaced individuals, for whatever reason, will be counted where they are living on April 1.
In Steele County, more census workers are needed. We have about 58% of the positions filled at $18/hour. These individuals will be following up with households that have not responded by May 1, seeking out the homeless and other challenging populations. You can apply on line at: 2020census.gov/en/jobs
Back in 2000, Medford’s census number was 1264. In 2015 when our comprehensive plan was updated, the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimated our population at 1,392-further identifying us as having the highest growth rate in Steele County. (In 1960, we had 567 residents affirming us as a growing community in this area.)
Medford and every community, county and state needs the census information — this year’s preliminary numbers should be available in December with more details by mid-2021. Understanding our population and demographic trends is the basis for working on infrastructure projects. We certainly have a number of them in our capital plan. Streets, wastewater, storm water and water systems will continue to be discussed and acted upon in this coming decade.
Watch for your census information on March 12 and complete by the Census Day of April 1. Everyone counts.