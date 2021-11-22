Margaret Mead once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world: indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” We each should search for ways to become those thoughtful and committed citizens. There are many ways we can make a difference in the lives of others through the spirit of giving.
The first thing to do is find your cause. For some of us this means researching charities that hold the same values as we do. For others, it may be finding ways to become active in the community we live in or with others that share our interests. Once we have found a community that shares our passion, we can decide how best to help that community thrive.
Giving to your cause does not always mean donating money or buying gifts. Donating your time or talents can make an impact and be just as fulfilling. You can give experiences by starting a tradition with family, friends, or coworkers to support a local charity through volunteering as a group or raising money through a small event like a bake sale. These activities can bring us together all while helping our favorite charities in their missions.
Charitable giving can even be good for your health. Studies have shown that individuals that regularly donate to charity or volunteer for non-profits have health benefits like lower blood pressure, less depression, and even longer lives than those who do not.
If you’re looking for a cause in our community, Community Pathways of Steele County is hosting an online event through the month of December. The event is a continuation of our capital campaign called Raise the Roof and Deck the Halls. We will be sharing the stories of community members that have been impacted by our organization, and your generosity, through videos posted on our social media accounts and website.
Capturing the spirit of giving is as special as catching lightening in a bottle. It’s full of sparks of energy that can be felt by both givers and receivers alike. Come and join Community Pathways in capturing this magic through the holiday season. If you’d like to donate you can visit the links on our website, send donations by mail, or stop in to see us at Unique Find or The Marketplace.
About Community Pathways
Founded in 2020, Community Pathways of Steel County Inc. is a 501©3 Non-Profit Organization based in Owatonna, MN providing supplemental food and clothing as well as other services for qualifying families in Steele County. For more information on our events and programs, please visit us online at www.communitypathwayssc.org.