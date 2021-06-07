I did not learn about colostrum from my pharmacy training or my veterinary friends. I ended up researching the subject after I saw a company offering it for sale. That was years ago. Since then, I did not think much about the matter until a friend recently reminded me about it. I find it amazing that a substance like colostrum is not part of every conversation when the subject of "alternative care" comes up.
Colostrum is a superfood produced by all mammalian mothers before birth and for a short time post-delivery. Colostrum production soon turns into milk production, so the baby has only a few hours to get the colostrum jump-start to life. Suppose you, as an adult or your children consume colostrum from cows. In that case, you will discover that it makes us all brighter, healthier, and less prone to illness no matter what age we are. The positive effect that colostrum can have on inflammatory diseases and cancer prevention, or treatment is worth checking out.
Cow colostrum and human colostrum are remarkably similar in form and function. According to lab analysis, a significant difference is that the colostrum from cows is 100 times more potent than human colostrum.
Some of the benefits reported about colostrum in the over 172,000 scientific articles include longevity, improved gut health, better sleep, youthful skin, improved brain function, hormone support, better focus, and memory. Other benefits reported are thymus and thyroid support, weight management, digestive and gut support, natural GH (growth hormone) to support muscles, bones, and organs. There are no side effects or drug interactions.
I have often thought of colostrum as an immune reset button (if your immune system needs resetting). If your immune system is hyperactive and attacking your body, colostrum can ratchet down the immune response. Conversely, suppose your immune response is lagging, and you are catching every bug you have the misfortune to meet. In that case, the colostrum can turn up the immune response.
Why have you not heard of colostrum? Think of it this way: There is no huge profit margin in selling colostrum like selling generic or patented drugs. Sure, lots of things that colostrum supplies have been modified and synthesized to be patentable, and this is where the money is. Consider growth hormone. You can go to a clinic and spend thousands of dollars a month on synthetic HGH injections. The natural GH found in colostrum will not cause side effects, and it won’t cost you your life’s savings.
Is the colostrum powder and capsules that you can buy all the same? Not really. Here is where attention to detail can make a huge difference. Consider this: the colostrum collected in the first six hours post-birth has the highest levels of 700+ nutrients that rebuild, repair, and regenerate the human body. Any colostrum over the six-hour time frame has a vastly reduced nutrition benefit. The post-six-hour colostrum becomes more milk and less colostrum as time goes by. Make sure the colostrum you buy is six-hour colostrum.
Colostrum can spoil quickly if not handled properly. Because of this, fresh colostrum is flash frozen before any processing starts. Ultimately, processing turns colostrum into a powder or a powder in capsules. Minimal processing means that the colostrum is not overheated. If the pasteurization process uses excessive heat, lots of nutrition factors are lost.
You want to be sure that any colostrum you drink is from cows that are antibiotic, hormone and BSE (Mad Cow disease) free. Of course, you don’t want the colostrum to contain any pesticides or herbicides. It is possible to buy colostrum that is certified "collected within six hours" of giving birth.
Colostrum has a half-life in the human body of eight hours. This short half-life means it is essential to take the product two or three times a day for the maximum benefit. Ideally, consuming on an empty stomach 30 minutes before food or 45 minutes after eating gives you the best result.
Remember, colostrum is a food, not a medication or drug. There aren't any drug interactions. It is always a good idea to discuss colostrum with your doctor if you have severe health challenges.
For more information, check out the following:
1. "First Milk Diet: Your Anti-Ageing Secret" by Dr. Anthony Kleinsmith.
2. "Peptide Immunotherapy – Colostrum: A Physician's Reference Guide" by Dr. Andrew M Keech.
Both of these authors also have YouTube videos available.