To the editor:
This past year has been hard on all of us. We are all still living through a pandemic that has affected everyone in some way. Trying to find our way back to normal has been a hard task, but trying to even understand what our normal is anymore has brought a new set back on everyone.
All the unknown has put a strain on everyone physically and mentally. We as a community need to work better on our mental health. When people used to say “take care of yourself” no one ever really thinks about taking care of your mental health.
The stigma on mental health has become a popular talking point recently, but I feel that we need to start putting those words into action. We need to take what we have learned from the lockdowns and quarantines and put it to use. During that time in quarantine and during the lockdowns we had no choice but to take a step back from our busy day to day lives. We need to do that more often; we need to try taking a step back more often and giving ourselves time for a break.
Taking a break and resting is something our bodies and brains need, especially more now than ever before. Mental health has been a hard thing for people to openly talk about, but I think that since we all went through a really hard time together with the current pandemic, we should all be able to help support each other through the difficult times of slowly getting back to normal.
Taking care of each other through this difficult time can look like encouraging our friends and families to take breaks. With holidays approaching it can look like giving people grace and not judging them for what they choose to do for they safety of themselves and the people around them.
In short, we need to be working on ourselves and working on helping each other out, and really taking that extra step to do so.
Olivia Dantzman
Owatonna