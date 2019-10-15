Finding ways to lower the cost of health care is a top priority for every state lawmaker. That’s why it was gratifying to learn recently that reforms Republicans championed when we served as the House majority continue to pay dividends.
The new 2020 individual health insurance market received positive news recently, showing that for the third consecutive year, costs were going to be reduced or held flat after years of double-digit increases following the implementation of Obamacare in Minnesota. The reason: GOP reforms that Democrats tried desperately to eliminate last session.
All five of the carriers on the individual market are lowering premiums or effectively holding premiums flat for 2020, with average rates ranging between a .18% increase and a 20% decrease. There will also be 39 more health plan options in 2020, and every county will have at least two offerings in the individual market.
It’s certainly good news for those who purchase their health insurance on the individual market. From 2014-2017, average rates increased by double digits every year, including up to 67 percent for 2017. This was simply unsustainable and the reason why we took action in the first place.
There’s more work to be done towards making health insurance more affordable, but in this area we have made positive progress.
Farmers losing thousands of dollars under new law
If you’re a farmer or small business owner, you likely know all about Section 179 – accelerated depreciation – in the federal tax code.
Last session, House Democrats approved and Governor Walz signed into law a bill that did not fully fund conformity to Section 179. Under last session’s law, the Department of Revenue is directed to review Section 179 claims, adjust for new expensing limits, and review any gains or losses from the equipment they traded in.
If you traded in machinery in 2018, and realized a financial gain on that equipment, the Department of Revenue will send you a letter stating income taxes will now be owed on that gain immediately, while higher expensing limits will only benefit you over time. One farmer has already told us that cost exceeds $10,000.
We are already seeking a solution to this problem, working on legislation that would fully fund conformity to Section 179 and cancel any penalties and interest leveled by the revenue department on unpaid debts due to the Section 179 debacle. Stay tuned.
‘Mini-session’ takes place in SE Minnesota
Recently, I participated in a “mini session” that took place across southeastern Minnesota. It was filled with tours and hearings.
While it was good to bring the government to the people, I was disappointed we did not have any discussions on the continued reports within the Department of Health and Human Services about waste, fraud and abuse. The latest news centered on the department found that it paid millions of dollars to hundreds of deceased Minnesotans a few years ago.
Over $78 million has been mismanaged since the end of session, and let’s not forget the leadership turmoil or host of other issues plaguing the state's largest agency.
The public deserves answers as to why this department has been plagued with problems over the past few months. The House majority needs to hold hearings on the DHS trouble — and soon.