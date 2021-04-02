The mission of HOPE Center is to create zero tolerance for sexual and domestic violence through Healing, Outreach, Prevention and Education. We offer direct support to victims of violence in Rice County, collaborative support to other organizations that serve victims, and educational support to the entire community.
While our efforts continue throughout the year, there is a particular focus on outreach and education during April which is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. We strive to eliminate some of the myths surrounding sexual violence, reduce the related stigma (since sexual assault goes unreported too much of the time), and provide opportunities and avenues for healing.
A related goal of the month is the cultivation of an environment that encourages more victims and their allies to come forward given the awareness that they’re not alone. Those who are sexually abused tend to suffer in silence, don’t recognize that their situation is so prevalent, and feel alone in their journey and in their healing. We want them to know that there are others out there who are willing to help and share their own stories.
During April, we collaborate with other organizations to generate collective energy around the issues to drive a better understanding of what advocacy is and does. We find that many victims who become aware of the definition of sexual assault then realize “I never knew that was me” and they are then more likely to come forward for assistance.
Some of them have endured marital rape or coercion or have experienced campus dating violence. When we share real-life examples, people are more likely to recognize their own experiences and understand the benefits of the assistance that is available to them. Often, they are then able to see their own resilience and healing in a whole new light.
The same is true for perpetrators, especially in situations related to college sexual experiences. Some contact HOPE Center to ask “What do I do now?” which can result in their reaching out to their victims to apologize and undertake what can be a healing interaction. However, there is a lot to consider in such interactions so they are not to be taken lightly.
The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC.org) is marking this awareness month with a particular focus on online behavior. They note that sexual assault and abuse can occur online and that the concept of digital consent is key. It is incumbent upon all of us to recognize harmful online behaviors in workspaces, classrooms and on social media. We need to intervene when appropriate to ensure that online spaces remain safe and respectful.
During more “normal” years, activities this month would include community education through in-person events such as presentations and meetings. Specific groups including men and businesses would be targeted with messages around issues such as consent, date rape, how to be an ally and how to help a friend.
Organizations would also be converging on the state capitol this month to educate legislators regarding funding priorities and issues related to specific legislation. Since interactions are currently taking place online, there are far fewer of the casual conversations that cultivate and maintain relationships and that often lead to a better understanding of the issues.
Regardless of the challenges this year, the need remains and the work continues. We will advocate for the victims, we will collaborate with others and we will educate the community to reach our goal of ending relationship violence.