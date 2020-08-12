I recently received the local paper complete with the “Back to School” advertisements. Typically, this is a sure sign that soon our fall activities will be starting, the Steele County Fair is right around the corner and class lists will be coming out soon. After a brief thought of normalcy, I was quickly reminded that this school year will be anything but ordinary.
The question on everyone’s mind right now is, “What will school look like this fall?” The answer is: it depends in large part on how well our community works together to contain the spread of COVID-19. We miss our students and desperately want them back in school. But we can’t do it alone.
Gov. Walz recently provided a set of guidelines and tools to help school districts plan their return to learning this fall. The state outlined a multi-step decision-making process that considers the COVID-19 rates at the county level, as well as each district’s ability to safely implement all required safety protocols while staffing schools with enough custodians, nurses, teachers and paras to support students.
Some of the main points of the state’s back-to-school recommendations include:
- School districts will use different learning models based on the current COVID-19 infection rate in their county: in-person learning, hybrid (combination of in-person and distance learning) and distance learning.
- As COVID-19 infection rates increase or decrease locally, schools may need to switch between different learning models throughout the year.
- Regardless of the learning model, school districts are required to offer distance learning to students who may be medically vulnerable, or otherwise unable or uncomfortable about returning to in-person learning.
Over the past six weeks our district leadership team has been carefully planning for the three learning scenarios. Mapping out safety procedures, sanitizing and disinfection processes, social distancing protocols, teaching and learning tools, transportation planning, protective equipment for staff and students, food service protocols, technology needs, and most importantly how we will continue to build relationships with students and families. All of this planning was coupled with the feedback collected from many parents, students and staff members regarding our plans and how this may impact them.
Based on this work, we have developed a safe learning plan that will allow us to shift between learning scenarios as needed while we:
- Prioritize the safety of students and staff
- Prioritize in-person learning, especially for younger learners
- Consider infectiousness and transmission risk among different ages
We have been keeping parents informed of our progress and planning over the summer, and the final decision about how school will start will be shared on Monday, using the most recent COVID-19 data in Steele County.
During these past several months, unpredictability reigns supreme. We are still in the midst of a global health pandemic and the circumstances continue to change. Ongoing decision-making about our school model will be a direct result of local COVID-19 data. We must all do our part by taking necessary precautions if we would like students to return to, and remain in, school.
Not knowing is difficult — for students, families and our staff. There are many great questions coming to me every day. I have questions myself. But what I know is that our staff are dedicated to our students, we all want to make this school year the best it can be, and the safety of our students and staff has always been, and will continue to be, our top priority.
Thank you in advance for your support, patience, and understanding as we work to implement the State’s guidance and provide Owatonna students with the best — and safest — education possible. We remain always #OwatonnaProud.