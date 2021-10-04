To the editor:
Nobel Prize winning author Elie Wiesel, as a young man, was destined to die in Hitler's crematoria. He avoided arrest until the attacking Russian artillery could be heard. He spent the last months of the way moving through several concentration camps. Despite experiencing such trauma, he remained an Orthodox Jew until his death.
Wiesel loved the Yiddish language. He admired his ancestor's struggles to define God and to divine God's intentions for man. His love of Jewish scholarly traditions and the Jewish ability to celebrate life in the face of tragedy explains his loyalty. His religious beliefs may have been simple: men can never comprehend the mind of God. People must trust that God is doing his job and we must do ours; becoming human. What pre-conditions are necessary for people to become fully human?
Can we agree that men must be secure in their physical space? They must also be given the mental space necessary to develop creative relationships with their environment and each other. Our mental space is constantly bombarded with commercial and political propaganda. Tolstoy believed that men, having produced a sustenance, would join their friends in celebration of their liberty from labor and hone their skills in arts and craft their spare time.
Some of us understood that the money we used as a medium of exchange could also become a storehouse of wealth. Hoarders (popes, princes and other plutocrats) encouraged us to increase production, ignoring the resulting environmental damage. The plutocrats have so colonized our minds that we not only embrace the capitalistic system they use to dominate the world, but to defend the plutocrats in their wars.
Beguiled by some of society's myths and exhausted by trying to untangle society's web of lies, we resign ourselves to being robbed of our opportunity to become more human.
John Gibson
Owatonna