Can you believe that the Fourth of July is this weekend? Wow, it got here fast.
This is a great time of the year for celebrations, and celebrating our independence is one such celebration. As a member of the Fire Department I have had the unfortunate experience (many of them) of having to respond to celebrations as a last-minute invite via a phone call whose numbers are 911.
Fourth of July celebrations involve many aspects of what many Minnesotans are familiar with. Grilling, picnicking and hanging out at the lake. What is different though is the usage of fireworks. Fireworks present dangers that we just don’t deal with very often. In fact, most people only handle fireworks once a year. Doing anything once a year makes it difficult to be comfortable with it and to be safe.
Most of us know the dangers, but yet fire departments and EMS agencies all over the United States respond to both fires and injuries caused by fireworks every year. Some of these injuries are minor but there are an average of 75 hospital visits each year in Minnesota due to fireworks injuries. Nearly 45% of firework injuries each year happen to children and of those injuries 30% are caused by sparklers. Yes, sparklers. The things that we let little kids run around with. Did you know that they burn at around 1,200 degrees which can lead to many different injuries or can even start a fire?
Fireworks that explode or shoot into the air are illegal in Minnesota but did you know that it is illegal to set off fireworks, even legal ones, on public property such as parks, roads, alleys, schools and government property?
Legal or illegal, fireworks can cause serious injury or damage. Here are some safety tips if you plan to celebrate with fireworks: Dispose of fireworks in a bucket of water, don’t try to relight a dud, put it in the bucket of water. Use fireworks in open area, not around trees or buildings. If you let children play with fireworks, supervise them closely.
I look forward to celebrating the Fourth of July, and you should, too. Please be careful, as having to invite the fire department to your celebration is probably not a part of your plan!