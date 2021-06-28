Call 911… Code Blue… ASAP… those phases conjure up a sense of urgency in our minds. We know instinctively that a quick response is necessary — we have an EMERGENCY at hand!
Typically, an emergency is short-lived; minutes, hours, though by Governor Tim Walz’s definition it’s 458 days, as of the opening of the June 2021 special session.
During his “emergency” Walz was — and is still — able to close schools, implement distance learning, order people to wear masks, issue stay-at-home orders, shut down bars and restaurants, halt renter evictions, ban large gatherings of people, and remove our rights to assemble.
In a “normal” legislative session, a functioning representative government of 200-plus elected legislators debates the state’s needs and works for solutions. Then during “out of session” months, legislators meet with constituents. Minnesota’s true emergency is that during Walz’s term, one-man rule has been in place longer than a proper functioning government.
In a brush with honesty, during the special session last week, Majority Leader Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL) admitted on the House floor that Walz’s emergency powers extensions are likely to continue through August 2021. Earlier this year the Biden administration incentivized states to hold their emergency status by extending the supplemental Nutritional & Unemployment benefits to Sept. 6. What if the federal government opts to extend these benefits into winter or even next year? Minnesotans must weigh the challenges of leaning on the inflow of federal money and work towards a vibrant, economically healthy Minnesota.
As fans of limited government, we recognize that the problems we face call for a return to the deliberative process in which our representatives have a role in these decisions.
Our small business sector is struggling, for one thing, battling a worker shortage and inflation in order to recover from government-ordered shutdowns and restrictions and the preferential treatment shown for big business during the pandemic.
Consumers watch helplessly as inflation eats away at what the dollars in our pockets can buy. As fuel heads to $3 per gallon, a few sheets of plywood are now a measure of wealth.
In rationalizing the necessity of another 30-day “emergency” order, Walz cited the need to see that our courts are not overwhelmed if the state’s eviction moratorium is lifted. Potentially for 15 months, people have not been able or have chosen not to pay their rent. At the same time, the property owner does not have the rent for building upkeep and mortgage payments. This situation threatens the long-term availability of affordable housing, a serious problem that deserves lawmakers’ consideration, not gubernatorial fiat.
Republican Rep. Barb Haley and Sen. Jeff Howe recently offered a proposal to end the “emergency,” but Walz refused to consider it or propose an alternative. He said their plans “were not serious.” I wonder if Walz is serious about returning to three branches of government. If not, then let’s at least be honest about the situation — declare the formation of a unilateral form of government, save the taxpayers the legislator’s salaries, and call it the “new normal” for Minnesota governance.