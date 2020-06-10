The 2019-20 school year officially ended Sunday at the commencement for our class of 2020 graduates. I am so proud of our graduates and how our community stepped forward to honor them in so many ways. Although it was certainly not what anyone would have imagined several months ago, it turned out to be a unique and memorable way to honor our seniors who have overcome so much.
I have taken part in many graduation commencement exercises, but this will go down in history! When faced with a major setback, our students and staff rose to the occasion and demonstrated their Owatonna pride. A special thank you to our student speakers, Joseph Brueggemeier, Elise Sande and Hamdia Idow, for their inspiring messages to our graduates. Thanks as well to the Steele County Fair Board for allowing us to use the Founders Building for safe handoff of diplomas and picture-taking stations. I also want to thank our area businesses that continue to support our students, and especially our seniors, in making their day special.
In these challenging times, it feels so good to be full of gratitude. A huge shout-out to our parents and community for partnering with us during the distance learning time, providing support, encouragement and understanding. In a recent survey of our elementary parents, nearly 100% of parents indicated that teachers were able to make a quality connection with our students.
I am incredibly grateful for our staff who successfully built a brand new system of learning in about three days when the coronavirus closed schools. While every day provided some challenges and opportunities, no group worked harder to make sure that we were maintaining connections with students and bringing quality content to our students. Lastly, our students of all ages deserve so much praise and thanks for sticking it out and making this work. Hardly a day goes by where I don’t feel emotional when I think about how much we miss our students. We truly cannot wait to see you again.
Through great challenges, come great opportunities. The massive and abrupt disruption to our education system has given us an opportunity to see education differently and think about how we might use this experience as a springboard for innovation. Here are some lessons learned:
1) The power of relationships between students and teachers still reigns supreme.
2) Distance learning has provided some insight on how to trim back on the amount of homework and the appropriate amount of content.
3) Students have the ability to create fantastic and unique examples of their learning when given the opportunity.
4) Standardized tests do not always measure the right things.
5) Distance learning has shown us ways to truly personalize education for each student.
6) Most students thrive on the energy of their friends and classmates.
We will use these lessons and others yet to come to adapt our system so we can achieve our vision of providing “equitable access to high quality, innovative learning opportunities ensuring all students are college, career and life ready.” Truly an opportunity to hit the “refresh button.”
While the primary focus for district staff the past few months has been on providing distance learning and supporting our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, we also need to run our school district. As good stewards of our community’s schools, this includes managing our finances.
One important part of Owatonna Public Schools funding is the operating levy our community approved in 2013 to support our school staff and programs, for which we are very grateful. That levy expires next year. If it is not renewed in November 2020, we would lose more than $2.5 million in local funding every year — and face millions of dollars of cuts over the next several years.
Like many other school districts, our combined state, federal and local government revenue is not keeping pace with our expenses. The School Board is reviewing options to ensure we have the funds we need and is considering asking voters to approve an operating levy increase this November in addition to us making cuts to keep our promise of a balanced budget. We are also mindful of the current economic context while we look to provide the quality education our students deserve and our community expects. We need the community’s help to sustain our schools.
All of these things — commencement, distance learning and financial planning — reinforce our belief that strong schools build strong communities. The Owatonna community is an amazing community. We are #OwatonnaProud!