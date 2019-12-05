If the world isn’t screwed up enough already, did you know that sometime in the last 20 years or so, we slipped into a parallel universe? I don’t know if we traded up or down, but here we are, and none of us knew we made the trip. Or did we?
Let me explain. I like to listen to George Noory’s radio program, “Coast to Coast.” He interviews authors and experts about the paranormal, conspiracy theories, Big Foot, Roswell, serial killers, etc. One night he interviewed Roy Horne, the author of a book called “The Mandela Effect: Ascension.”
I learned from Horne that back in 2010, Fiona Bromme, an author and researcher, was at a Dragon Con convention and found out Nelson Mandela was alive. She thought he had died in prison back in the 1980s. It turns out that many people were under the same false notion, and when confronted with historical facts, they typically are confused, but let it go.
Not everyone is so willing to accept being wrong about history for so long, and they start looking into it. Thousands of folks have unearthed all kinds of “anomalies” where most of us believe one thing, but the facts are different. Let me give you a few examples: Do you remember Oscar Meyer or Oscar Mayer? The correct version is “Mayer.” Do you remember JC Penny or JC Penney? The latter is what you see on ads and buildings now. But I’m told, if you go into Google docs and look at old newspapers from the 1960s, you will find “JC Penny” ads. Is it Chick-fil-a or Chic-fil-a? Has that funny little curl been on the capital F in the Ford logo all this time? Is it Jiffy peanut butter or just Jif?
The exciting thing is that if you check into these logo variations, history tells us that the funny little curl on the Ford logo has always been there. It’s always been Jif peanut butter, and it has always been Chick-fil-a. Is that how you remember it?
Then there are the changes to the Bible. You may be familiar with Isaiah 11:6 where the lion sleeps with the sheep or is it a wolf? I had the false memory that the lion was sleeping with the sheep, but upon checking, the wolf was the correct answer.
If you go to YouTube and search “Mandela effect bible” you will find scores of videos showing various passages in the bible that are remembered differently by many people. People have checked out the questionable text in 100-year-old bibles, and the “changes” are in the old scriptures too.
How do you explain so many people having the same wrong memory about historical events, logos, the Bible, and many other things? This memory anomaly is perfect for science fiction writers like Philip K Dick to explain. Philip K Dick was a prolific science fiction writer who believed that there were changes being made to reality by teams of intra-dimensional teams.
If you know anything about quantum physics, then you already know that the quantum theory predicts the possibility of alternative or parallel universes. Scientists often describe the various worlds existing only millimeters apart but protected from each other by a “fabric” that prevents passage between the universes. However, some theoretical physicists think that it is possible to tear the fabric. Here is where CERN comes in. CERN is a European organization for nuclear research located in Switzerland. They have a massive facility and the latest scientific equipment, including the Large Hadron (the world’s largest particle collider).
Colliding particles allowed scientists to discover quarks and gluons. CERN is where science has created new elements that often exist for only microseconds. If you haven’t checked the chart of elements lately, you will be surprised as to how many new elements there are. Occasionally, larger particles appear that have an anti-particle paired with them. If the anti-particle and the positive particle separate, there is an enormous release of energy capable of tearing the space-time fabric. Thus, a gate to a parallel universe opens.
Maybe Fiona Broome’s idea about Nelson Mandela isn’t as whacked out as it initially sounds. Perhaps we have slipped into another universe due to CERN or other more nefarious entities. Here is the cutting edge of science and a great place for science fiction writers to hone their craft. Sometimes, science fiction becomes science fact. I hope I see you in the next parallel universe.