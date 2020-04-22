It is important for the readers here at the Owatonna People’s Press and online at Owatonna.com see a different perspective from what we saw earlier this week from MPR and the perspective of activist organizations like the Sierra Club.
I’d like to say thank you to the MPCA for the leadership and process that they have developed thus far as it relates to their role in the Line 3 Replacement Process permitting. This is a critical project for energy security, and when the permits are granted this year (assuming no further regulatory or legal roadblocks), this will be exactly what our communities and state need to get the steam back in our economy. The Line 3 replacement is a $2.6 billion private investment into our economy, safely moving critical petroleum at a time when our economy needs this boost the most.
The extended public comment period offered plenty of opportunity for people to comment through the mail, by email, on the PCA website, or by phone. Folks from Owatonna, and other areas around southern Minnesota had an awesome chance to weigh in, rather than being expected to drive to Bemidji or Mahnomen to make their support or opposition heard.
It’s also important to know that this wasn’t the only opportunity Minnesotans had to comment publicly on Line 3 – it was the 70th. This has been the most studied pipeline in Minnesota history. After five years of environmental and regulatory review, with thousands of public comments, and an approved thirteen-thousand-page environmental impact statement, this is the most studied pipeline project in Minnesota history.
This is such a critically important project to our state, our agricultural community and our energy security. Our economy in Minnesota, across North America and the world will re-emerge from this dark chapter, and we will rebuild, together to meet demand and put folks back to work.
We should all be thanking our healthcare professionals and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our hearts go out to everyone touched by the virus -- at some point, hopefully soon, its spread will be halted. Now is the time to rally and to support community.
Replacing the old Line 3 with a new pipeline is about safety and maintenance, protecting Minnesota’s environment while helping to fuel our economic recovery.
Matt Ketelsen
Owatonna