The big news of the last couple of weeks is that November 9 marked the grand opening of Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center after the long-overdue expansion was finally completed.
I was honored to be able to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion. I don’t have to tell you that southern Minnesota has been waiting a long time for this. In the days after the ceremony, I received so many calls and emails from folks thanking us for finally getting it done. One note that stood out to me was from an ambulance driver talking about how much safer and easier it will be to transfer patients on that stretch of highway. It made me think of the families who lost loved ones prior to the expansion. My heart goes out to them, but I am also grateful that far, far fewer families will have to experience that tragedy.
That’s why Highway 14 was the number one priority for me when I came to the legislature. I immediately worked to be put on committees that would have influence over this project, including the transportation committee and the bonding committee, and I am proud we were able to finally deliver funding for it back in 2018 — 25 years after its first Environmental Impact Study was completed in 1993 and twelve years after the Minnesota Department of Transportation held its first official public meeting on the project in 2006.
I am also proud that we were able to accomplish it without raising gas taxes or tab fees. This particular project was funded using the excellent Corridors of Commerce program, but there are countless other ways to pay for critical infrastructure using existing revenue. That should always be our default approach.
I can’t give enough thanks to the countless people who worked so hard to make it a reality. The legislators past and present. The officials at all levels of government. And especially the private citizens, like the Highway 14 Partnership, who put in so much time and energy. It was a heavy lift, but we got it done together. I am excited for what the future holds.
Tour of southeast Minnesota bonding projects
This past week the Capital Investment Committee wrapped up its final leg of statewide bonding tours by visiting projects in southeast Minnesota. The final tour will take place in January with a number of stops in the metro area.
The southeast tour is especially important to me because it swings through our area. We visited Waseca to learn more about their water tower project and Faribault to talk about several projects, including the Northern Lights Trail and improvements to the Correctional Facility. We also heard presentations about the Business Development Public Infrastructure Program. As you probably know, I have carried funding for this program every year I have been in the legislature. It aims to generate economic growth in Greater Minnesota communities, and has proven to be incredibly successful.
The tour also made stops in Elysian, Albert Lea, Austin, Rochester, Winona, Kasson, Dodge Center, and Zumbrota to learn about infrastructure improvements they are working on.
It’s far too early to say what projects might make it into a final bill, but seeing each of them up close is important to help us prioritize the limited state resources we have.