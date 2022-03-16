On Tuesday night, I along with many others attended a presentation and panel discussion that educated the public on crime trends across Minnesota, and discussed the partnerships between the community, law enforcement, the school district and the county attorney’s office that keep us all safe.
The Owatonna Chapter of the American Experiment organization put on the event that featured Jeff Van Nest, a Public Safety Fellow with the Center of the American Experiment. The panel discussion included Chief Hiller, Sheriff Thiele, School Administrator Jeff Elstad, and Dan McIntosh, Steele County Prosecutor.
As the meeting was starting, a friend arrived and told me the same presentation was scheduled for noon at the Rochester Golf and Country Club but was canceled at the last-minute, leaving panelists and participants wandering the parking lot. Apparently some didn’t agree with what they thought would be presented, started a petition that garnered 101 signatures, and pressured the venue to cancel the event.
It’s fascinating to me that as the world watches Ukraine, fighting for its freedom, and watches 15,000 protestors jailed for attempting free speech, we have thin-skinned decisions being made to keep information from being shared. It was a missed opportunity to understand how community partnerships between law enforcement, education and the community works.
The presentation I saw was informative, discussed a variety of ways we can keep our community safe, and outlined ways to rehabilitate offenders so that we continue to grow as a community that includes them. Public safety is a key concern at home, in schools, and in the community. Understanding the roles of parents, grandparents and others is important.
I was happy to hear that Minnesota has one of the lowest rates of incarceration, I was happy to hear about the list of training and coordination between first responders and mental health professionals. It was a relief to understand mutual aid agreements in case of a major incident. The information shared reinforced why living in Owatonna is a great thing.
The message I heard was that we need to start early with helping our kids so that they make good choices as they grow. Frederick Douglass’s quote was shared, “It’s easier to build strong children than to repair broken men”. In short, it was a positive experience.
It’s too bad that free speech was so easily interrupted in Rochester. Low-information activists searching for a cause cancelled a good thing on Tuesday, let’s not let that happen here.