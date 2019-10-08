I have been a parent to teenagers for 16 years. My two favorite ages of children are babies and teens. People view the teen years with great dread like Minnesota winters, bed bugs, scurvy, or watching the Vikings. Honestly, a parent to teens is like being a Vikings fan. Both are very unpredictable. Some days they both just shine and knock your socks off. Some days are pretty rough with some members clearly not pulling their weight. They both seem to have great potential but sometimes fall terribly short. Some days you consider putting some team members on waivers and at their worst you seriously consider a trade because other teams seem to be doing so much better. Parenting teens is like white-water rafting. There can be some calm times where things run smoothly, and then suddenly absolute chaos — days when you feel like the stress of managing teenagers will make you vomit.
Adolescence is the time to introduce your kids to the real world. I have endured six kids getting their driver’s license. The DMV is a contentious subject. This is officially a “rant” topic of mine. I can’t figure out why it takes four months to get my kid’s permit. The bank can create a debit card in the time it takes me to find my keys in my purse. The whole process of scheduling a test is more time consuming and complex than building a spaceship. I have several pet peeves that lend themselves to justifiable rants. When I start to monologue about something that gets under my skin, my kids scatter like cockroaches. They suddenly have “homework,” even in the middle of July.
Another great thing about teens is they are ready for mature conversations. Our debates run the gamut from which sport is the most physically taxing, to which TV show is the best, to more serious topics like politics, faith, and who gets to drive to church. Of these, who gets to drive to church is the most heated. One of our more recent discussions was quite disconcerting. We were watching one of those true crime shows where a man was murdered. Within a few days there were three very viable suspects. I said rather off- handedly, “Wow, I hope that if I am ever murdered, there won’t be several ‘persons of interest.’”
A mother could hope that her children would say, “Mom, who would ever even think of harming you?” or “Mom, you don’t have any enemies. You are wonderful.”
Nope.
What ensued was a 15-minute conversation in which my children, who I birthed, discussed in a very disturbing way who would most likely throw me under the bus, literally. This included which of their siblings and which of my siblings. Should I be thrilled that their scenarios didn’t include premeditation? Perhaps. Perhaps, I also need to thoroughly define a rhetorical question.
I also appreciate all the things that kids are learning during adolescence. Preparing for homecoming, a son asked, “Mom, have you ordered the croissant?” “What?” I say. “The flower?” “You mean a corsage?” “Yeah, I guess. Whatever.” This becomes a running joke. When we meet up with the young lady, she gets a corsage and a croissant. I believe she enjoyed the croissant more. Who wouldn’t?
A new driver called me because they left their lights on and needed a jumpstart. The following day, the same thing happens. I don’t have the jumper cables, so I call a sibling to the rescue. My teens are super understanding when their siblings do something stupid, repeatedly. The daughter was not amused with the inconvenience. To convey my confidence, I don’t follow up for 20 minutes. “Did your sister arrive and did you get the car started?” I text. “Yes.” “Was she pleasant?” “Um, she was ok?” “Did she call you ‘wart’?” “Yes.” That was a two-for-one deal. Both kids now know how to jump start a car. Now, onto teaching them how to tie up the exhaust system with a hanger. I did this twice driving to college. The car? A Fiat. Enough said.
Teenagers theoretically can find themselves something to eat. They have the skill set to look in the fridge, use a can opener, open a box, heat up water, run the microwave, etc. However, even though they have the mechanics to make lunch, the summer gets long and eventually I get a call. “What can I have for lunch?” This is just what I need to worry about during the middle of my workday. Between meetings and phone calls, I really need to be bothered with this issue. I go through the card catalog of what is in the fridge. There are always leftovers. This is because I cook a meal almost every day. Also, my kids don’t like leftovers, even if it’s something they requested the previous day. This is another rant topic. But on this day, I draw a blank about what is in the fridge. I panic. There are refried beans somewhere in there. “How about a bean taco?” “A bean taco?” he says incredulously. Click! I doubt he ate a bean taco, but I didn’t get another panicked lunch call for the rest of the summer. Mission accomplished.
A teenager in the summer is an amazing thing. Their ability to do absolutely nothing for the ENTIRE day is fascinating. I don’t really know how someone can do so little, but maybe I was the same way. My parents were probably equally disappointed. My grandson is almost two. Within 10 minutes of being in my house, he has half my pots and pans all over the floor and utensils everywhere. Does he know how to cook an omelet? No, but at least he is envisioning it. At the end of summer, I texted my child from work, interrupted his busy day of doing absolutely nothing and directed him to remove the popcorn ceiling from the living room. I heard that you can’t find someone to pay them to do this job and after watching a YouTube video, I figure we — and when I say we, I mean my teenager — can tackle it.
Note to self: Be careful about impulsively texting your child tasks just because you know they are wasting their day. Your motivation might be more punishment than logic. The job was a mess. The following week, the child was gainfully employed. Coincidence? Probably not.
Teenagers are a fascinating breed of animal. I still enjoy them, but I also enjoy white-water rafting!