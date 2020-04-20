To the editor:
It is disappointing to see individuals and businesses take advantage of a global pandemic to push their agenda. Brad Trom sent a letter to the editor on April 11 trying to correlate pig farming and the rate of COVID-19 cases in Martin County. His message insights fear that somehow farms are to blame for the county’s outbreak of COVID-19.
His claim is baseless. The science community has found no evidence that COVID-19 can pass between pigs and people. In fact, the science community has shown that pigs are resistant to COVID-19.
How careless does one have to be to advance their cause while creating confusion and misleading people who are already scared? It is simply not right to attack members of the farming community that are working to take care of their families, neighbors and friends while also taking on certain risks to ensure their animals are cared for and provide food for all of us.
Martin County leads Minnesota in the number of pigs raised each year. The community is profoundly based in agriculture and is proud of its strong tradition in raising pigs, going so far as to be known as Bacon Capitol USA.
Pig farmers in Martin County will continue to take precautions to protect themselves and their people. They will continue to provide healthy, safe pork so that when people go to the grocery store, there is pork in the meat case.
Farming is not the cause of this pandemic, but it is an essential industry working to provide food and other goods as we fight this virus together.
David Preisler
Mankato