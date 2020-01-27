It’s that time of the year again. Not winter, ice and playing the game “I wonder if I’m still on the road, never mind my lane,” although it certainly is that. Not the post-holiday “I-need-to-lose-the-10-pounds-I-gained” guilty feeling, although that is certainly true as well. A new year. A new beginning. A new hope. And, the dreaded new year’s resolutions which flow from this magical calendar day, to which I specifically refer.
Apparently, the practice of new year’s resolutions has a history. First, with the ancient Babylonians, who re-pledged their allegiance to their king, promised to return things that were borrowed and repay their debts. If these promises weren’t kept, their gods would not look favorably on them. Their celebration was in March, when the new year used to fall.
The Romans changed the new year to January, in honor of the god Janus. Janus symbolized looking back toward the old year and forward to the new at the same time. They held a celebration and made promises for the coming year.
The Christian notion of new year’s came with the Methodist covenant renewal service, which was a chance to reflect on past mistakes and strive to do better. Currently, making new year’s resolutions is a practice that is secular in nature and is focused on personal goals. (Thanks to the history channel for the background information).
This year is not only a new year, but a new decade. Oh, the pressure for goal setting! Fortunately for me, I am not an adherent to new year’s resolutions. When someone pointed out to me that this was indeed a new decade as well, I was like “oh, yeah. I hadn’t thought of that”.
There are many reasons, I am not an adherent to the practice of new year’s resolutions. One is simply the high failure rate. The gym is filled with people determined to transform their bodies at the first of the year. The gyms wisely run specials to sign these people up. By about mid-February, the gyms are once again empty except for the regulars, who have been adherents to fitness all along. And there are a bunch of people who feel like failures for having missed the mark. There’s always next year.
Another reason I am not a resolution maker has to do with the artificial date. Clearly, the Romans changed the calendar, so the idea of a calendar “new year” is a human construct. The reality is that each day is a new beginning. Do something toward your goal each day and string a bunch of days together and suddenly you have progress. That process can begin on any day.
In our country today, time is a big deal. We don’t want to be even a minute “late” as our time and other people’s time is valuable and important. We create specific stages in our manipulation of time, such as high school years or college years or career ladders. This has put us in the position of feeling we are always behind or in danger of being so.
This societal construct of time is especially damaging for people who have experienced trauma and are recovering. For instance, teens who are addicted to alcohol or drugs are made to feel the pressure that, while recovery is a good thing, we must also stay on course for high school graduation. For those who do not graduate by a certain age, the message is often sent that they somehow failed. If they maintained sobriety and are still working toward an educational goal, how is that failure? Because according to our “time” construct, a certain age range is graduation.
We view time as linear, when there are so many who have come to know that time is cyclical. For anyone who’s life has been stopped by a tragic death or sudden or chronic illness, time becomes about a process of healing and overcoming grief. There are no artificial, calendar dates as to when that process ends or when the goal is reached.
The pressure for women to navigate between having a family and a career is real. Women are sometimes told they are “sacrificing” their career to raise their kids. I did it “backwards” according to societal norms. And while I am building what I imagine my “career” to be now, there are times when I feel like I am passed over for a position because of my age. That said, I wouldn’t have done it any other way.
When it comes to my views on “time”, I have the luxury of hindsight. At my current age, I can look back and see the big picture. A therapist friend once told me “You CAN do it all. You just can’t do it all at once.” That’s actually brilliant. For as long as I am here, I can attend to the season of life and activity before me and do that season well. I did the parenting thing well (although as all parents know, that job never ends). Now I can move on to a focus on career and do it well..
The societal pressure is still there in the background. I’m not where I “should” be in my career and there are those who look at that simply from an age perspective. There are those who are in recovery who are not where they “should” be with school or job…according to the linear view of time. Reminding ourselves that time isn’t really linear in a world that views it as such is definitely a challenge.
January 1 gives us the chance to look back on the previous year and remind ourselves how far we’ve come and what we’ve accomplished. It is an opportunity to celebrate our lives and dream about what’s ahead. In that manner, the day can be incredibly useful for reflection. I always use the new year this way. If for no other reason than to say “I’m glad that year is over!” as there are always those seasons too.
This new year season, I do have goals and dreams to work toward. I want to be fully fluent in Spanish. There’s always the list of the writing that I want to achieve. I’m still believing that I will run a 5k and 10k. I can’t wait to see the ocean again. All of these are predicated on the belief that I have that time left. Because the reality is, despite our best human efforts to manipulate time, each of us only has so much.