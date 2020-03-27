In addition to singing and speaking in my heavenly languages, that is, Tongues, during the five-year period of Bob’s devastating diseases, I was also increasingly renewing my mind through the Word of God (Romans 12:2). God’s Word, which will “never pass away” (Matthew 24:35), besides Tongues, became the one and only answer to my prayers and also to my doubts, fears, and questions.
I was inspired by God in the Spring and Summer of 2019 to write a “long song” to the same tune which I wrote 40-plus years ago, each consisting of 254 short, biblical verses. Of course, I can’t share them all with you readers, however, I did ask the Lord which ones are the most vital to ones total being: spirit, soul and body. I received a quick, direct answer at 4 a.m. just this morning, so I obediently arose out of my warm, comfortable bed and wrote down these four verses. These are salvation verses, which consist of the full gospel of Jesus Christ in a “divine nut shell” (Acts 16:30-36, John 3:16-17, Romans 5:20, Hebrew 9:22 and 12:2): 1) What must I do to be saved? Believe in God, Jesus Christ. He loves you so and He died for you to save your soul, to comfort you, to give you peace. 2) On the cross, Christ died for us and He took away our sins. Through the cross, we are now set free from all curses, from all our sins. 3) Jesus loves me, this I know, for His death does tell me so. I am love, I am love by Jesus Christ, the coming king, He loved me so! 4) I am righteous through the blood of our Savior, Jesus Christ. One the cross, through the blood of Jesus Christ, the sinless lamb, I am righteous.
During the past five years of taking care of my ailing, beloved husband, with God’s help I tried to be in a good, stable mood for his sake. But many times I utterly failed. So again, I’d sing or speak in Tongues or English this song or another relevant song to supernaturally change my attitude.
This song of loving kindness, which I wrote many years ago, is a song which is sung to the old familiar tune of “Smile Awhile.” God’s Word clearly reveals the result of pleasant words, a sweet attitude and a healthy body; something that we all desire and hope for. For truly, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit” (Proverbs 18:21). Therefore, this verse is my lifelong pursuit (Proverbs 16:23). Pleasant words are like a honey comb, health to the body of man.
I would often examine and question my heart and say, “What kind of an attitude do I have? Is it a “bad” attitude? Is it a “sad-itude”? Is it a “mad-itude”? Or is it a “glad-itude” with a smiling, happy face? So this day I will cultivate and continue an attitude of gratitude unto the Lord Jesus Christ and have a magnitude of God’s awesome, abundant blessings poured out upon me from Heaven! I will give You thanks and praise Your name forever, from generation to generation (Psalms 31:12, 79:13). However, in order to cultivate and attitude of gratitude, we all must repeat and continue to “eat” these words like a cow chewing its cud, over and over and over again, for it is the “bread of life” from Jesus Christ (John 6:35).
Tell me now, sine we Christians do not even belong to ourselves, but are purchased with the precious blood of the lamb, Jesus Christ, isn’t it just common sense, logical and only right that we daily submit our total beings to God? This is a simple prayer which I’ve been praying for a long time and I feel inspired to now share it with you. I call it my “Before my feet hit the floor” prayer. Yes, I always pray it before I get out of bed in the morning. Here’s my early morning 6 o’clock prayer: “Father God, today I submit my total being to you. My spirit, soul and body, and my will, and my time, talents, treasures and tongue. I earnestly desire for Your will, Way, Word, and Wisdom to work in my life. I need Your very presence, peace, power, protection, provision, plan, prosperity, purpose, perseverance and patience in order to successfully and courageously live out my life that will be most pleasing to You, and also to glorify and honor Your holy name. I thank you for hearing and answering my prayer today. I praise, thank and honor You for who You are, the great “I am who I am”, the Almighty God, the one who will never leave me nor forsake me even in the bleakest midnight hour. In Jesus’ precious name, I earnestly pray, amen.”