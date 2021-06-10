We are seeing a lot of headlines and news stories about “normal” and “back to normal” these days. We hear people longing to return to normal and speaking about it passionately.
Well, dear readers three, I have some confusion about this. The only normal that I can be certain of is the setting on my washing machine and my dishwasher. Each has a normal setting for that particular machine and its normal functions are what its normal functions are. I admit I don’t know what that entails. I set it to normal and let the manufacturer decide.
In a bigger picture, consider the dictionary definition that describes normal as conforming to a standard, being usual, average or typical. This leaves a lot of room for discussion or disagreement.
So what’s normal? Normal is what you might expect to do—and chances are you might be following patterns set by your upbringing. If you do it long enough, it’s what is the right thing to do or could be described as normal.
In our lives, what is normal to one person might not be normal to another person. Some families eat dinner at 6 p.m., others at 5:30 or 7 p.m. Some call it dinner, others call it supper. Some eat at a table, together. Others may eat in front of the television off their laps, either at the same time or at various times.
Some people go to the lake cabin every weekend. Some people live at the lake year-round. Some people stay home. For some, renting is normal. For others, it’s owning. Some people vacation out of the state or out of the country. Some people vacation on their porches. Some people have big family gatherings; other people have had disagreements within their family units and don’t appreciate or attend the big gatherings.
Some people like music and listen to it regularly. Others don’t. Some people read print version of the newspaper or magazines and others read online. Some people don’t enjoy reading anything and so they don’t. There is definitely something wrong with that practice, in my opinion, but that’s only my opinion. I cannot fathom a life without reading.
Some people are churchgoers, others are not. When I was a young girl in Owatonna, all my friends went to church. My parents went to church. My grandparents went to church. It was the expectation. We worshipped as a community (in several different sects). A recent Gallup poll showed that today only about 49 percent identify with any religion and that doesn’t necessarily mean that churchgoing is part of the habit.
As we emerge from the pandemic and talk about all the ways that things might have changed or the things that we can’t wait to do once again, I hope that we can find a way to improve our lives and the lives of others. I also hope that the hateful speech is shelved along with the lack of tolerance for opinions we don’t share.
We could all hope and pray that normalcy includes being kind, being thoughtful, being understanding and being civil about the differences.
If this were the case, normal wouldn’t just be a setting on the washing machine.