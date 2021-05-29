I didn’t want to do it, I really didn’t. It was a cloudy day in August, and I was standing on a landing to embark on my first ever ziplining experience in the mountains of Colorado. My hands were shaking. My legs were trembling. I couldn’t do this. I almost turned back and stepped off that landing but then I looked to my left and saw my daughter standing there, ready to experience this new adventure with me.
I had just finished a week of leading a high school service trip in the Denver area with 40 students and adults, which included my daughter, niece, and nephew. So, for me, now was not the time to back down from this ziplining opportunity with a big crew of students and adult leaders watching me. I looked at my daughter and she said, “Mom, just trust that this will be fun. Just trust that you can do it.” So I did, and stepped off the landing. I had the most amazing zip lining experience with my daughter by my side.
Trust. Life requires a lot of trust. It makes me think of the story of Jesus walking on the water in Matthew 14:22-36. The Disciples are in a boat and they headed out into the sea. A storm came up, the Disciples were terrified, then Jesus appeared walking on the water to their boat. Peter, a Disciple, starts a conversation with Jesus who tells him to step out onto the water. When Peter steps out onto the water to meet Jesus, he is participating in a miraculous trust activity. He was the only one in the boat to react in faith. Jesus’ impulsive request led Peter to experience a rather unusual demonstration of God’s power.
In the Hebrew Bible, the sea often symbolizes destructive powers on a cosmic, political, or personal level. For Peter to step out onto the wind-battered seas is not only risky physically, but it was risky symbolically as well. For a moment, Peter stood on the water! But then his faith wavered, he lost trust, so he started to sink, and Jesus reached out to save him, asking, “Why did you doubt?” The word doubt shows up in this story and only one other time in Matthew: when Jesus visits the disciples after the resurrection. Having faith isn’t always easy. However, in life, faith, trust, and doubt occur side by side.
For me, the decision was ‘to zipline or not.’ For Peter, the decision was to ‘walk on water or sink.’
It all comes down to trust. Trust in ourselves. Trust in Christ’s power. We may not walk on water, but we do walk through tough situations. To maintain your faith in the middle of difficulties, keep your eyes on Christ’s power rather than on your inadequacies or doubts or trembling legs.