To the editor:
I am voting for John Petersburg to be re-elected for District 24A. John has business acumen, is well-read on the issues and understands the agricultural emphasis of Southern Minnesota. John is more concerned about the next generation rather than the next election.
John is a strong voice for law enforcement, which is the first line of protection for society. He understands the Constitution when it reads in the preamble “We the People of the United States in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility...”
It is necessary for a peaceful citizenry to have established boundaries. Instead of proposing the de-funding of our police force, we should be depending on them for support and security.
John is an ethical man, with good common sense and desires the greatest good for his district in Southern Minnesota. A vote for John is a vote for a continuing prosperity and a Southern Minnesota value-laden agenda.
Vote for John Petersburg
Dr. Gary Terrill, Ph.D
Owatonna
This letter is a paid political endorsement