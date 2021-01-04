It’s supposed to be a joyous time of the year that’s full of celebration with family and friends. However, the season brings with it a significant amount of anxiety and stress more than ever before.
Being overwhelmed and stressed are good replacement words for happy and joyous. It brings apprehension, sleepless nights, and for some, endless worrying.
In spite of the supposedly joyous holidays, almost half of the women and a third of all men feel more stress around the holidays compared to other days.
Many of us choose not to entertain or host family gatherings for fear of breaking the 6-foot distancing mandate, thus making us a potential breeding environment for the COVID-19 thing, and the desires we have are diametrically opposed to each other. We want to be with others, but on the other side of the coin we say “why chance it?”
We discover that our expectations definitely do not match reality as we know it. Perhaps some of us don’t have family around to share the holidays with and the thought of just gathering with friends isn’t quite the same, so we make the difficult decision to be alone.
Now with everything going on, the big question is “what are we going to do about the situation?" I think the bigger question that many of us ask is “why do I feel like I do at this time of the year and what am I going to do about it?” I think that many of us don’t have a clue as to how to answer that question.
The psychological pressure presents new and unique challenges that we never had to contemplate before. For some, coping feels nearly impossible and depression is lurking somewhere on the horizon. This so-called pandemic adds a totally new spectrum to an already anxiety filled holiday season. And we struggle.
I don’t claim to have all the answers to this situation, but I do know what has helped me many times to stay reasonably (as the Quakers call it “quiet in the center”) peaceful.
In my own way, I try to simplify my life. Even though Christmas will be over by time you read this, I have learned to just kick back and relax. Entertaining, as little as we do, does not have to be a stress filled endeavor. Instead of a houseful of guests, maybe just have a couple of friends over. You can be comfortable with the idea that you do not have to have a huge holiday atmosphere with all of the delights that go with it. Take it easy. Be gentle with yourself, and, above all else, don’t worry! It’s easy to say and easy to do. Just learn to let go of all your concerns and worries. Worrying never helps anything; it just makes things worse, you included.
Find a way to relax. Maybe have a cup of hot chocolate while bathing yourself in the comforting lights of a Christmas tree while listening to soft Christmas music gently flooding your home. Just remember, doing just a little goes a long way in reducing a tension free atmosphere. Just take it easy.