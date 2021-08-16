You may be curious how our dry spell has been affecting your alfalfa.
Alfalfa tolerates drought pretty well, but certainly can be affected by our high temperatures combined with current dry conditions. This means that even though we are not experiencing severe drought conditions in Rice and Steele counties, our alfalfa may still be affected because of our lower precipitation rates. If you’re curious about the extent of drought conditions throughout the state, they are shown on the U.S drought monitor (https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/ ).
Because of its high stem density and dense canopy, alfalfa has a high rate of water use, using 0.1 to 0.3 inches of water per day. Roughly, it takes 4 to 7 inches of water to produce one ton of alfalfa/acre. Rice and Steele counties are currently below their average precipitation rates, meaning that alfalfa is likely being negatively affected.
Moisture-stressed alfalfa ultimately results in reduced forage yield because of physiological and morphological changes. Many of these changes are due to a dramatic reduction in photosynthesis. Morphological changes include a decrease in leaf size, stem number, stem diameter and stem length. Reduced soil moisture delays alfalfa maturity. The delay in maturity will reduce forage yields but can increase the forage quality of alfalfa.
Moisture stress will also reduce biological nitrogen fixation by alfalfa largely through its negative impacts on photosynthesis. Bacteria located in nodules on alfalfa root hairs can normally fix 100-200 pounds of nitrogen/acre per year from the air and convert it to protein for plant growth. Moisture deficits reduce the size of nodules, number or nodules, and the overall function of the nodules. This means that the contribution of nitrogen to rotational crops or to grasses grown in association with alfalfa will be reduced.
You will want to avoid cutting your crop if drought occurs in the early stages of regrowth (less than a foot of regrowth) because the yield will be small. Alfalfa that is at or near harvest maturity and has accumulated appreciable yield should be harvested. If the drought continues, significant leaf loss will occur. Drought stressed plants can be more susceptible to physical damage and less likely to bounce back. So, avoid excess wheel traffic in the field to prevent damage.
In general, drought and high temperatures will not kill established alfalfa but will cause it to go dormant. Dormant alfalfa will recover following rainfall or irrigation. Alfalfa stands that are drought stressed but ready for harvest should be cut because of the potential for leaf loss.