It’s been 146 years and it’s still here.
The “it” in this case is the People’s Press. Editors and publishers are often called upon to give talks to community organizations. And sometimes we’re even invited back. It’s part of the job. Like politicians, there is a standard stump speech that is useable for the first time one is invited.
My standard stump speech was about history and beginnings (and changes) at the newspaper where I was either the editor or publisher. Even though, dear readers three, I am changing the subject from today’s overwhelming topic that has consumed our thinking, our reading, our prayers and our lives for the past month (or longer), this local history topic surfaced while I was cleaning out files.
And what a surprise it was. Written on the yellow copy paper that was ubiquitous in newsrooms for decades on a typewriter not powered by electricity was a talk I prepared for the Owatonna Rotary Club from the late 1970’s. Here’s how it went:
There is a story that the founder of the People’s Press Benjamin E. Darby used to delight in, I’ve been told. Thomas Kelly, a pioneer general store proprietor, called on Mr. Darby after his first issue was published and handed him a small advertisement.
“Run this ad as long as you want, “ Mr. Kelly told Mr. Darby, “but you probably won’t been publishing very long.” The ad appeared in every issue for many months before Mr. Kelly called back to admit he “guessed Darby would be here a long time” and killed the ad. One hundred years later, Kelly’s Department Store, is still an advertiser.
The People’s Press was first published on Sept. 2, 1874 as a weekly newspaper. The original location was where Elwood’s stands. The owners were Benjamin Darby and a Mr. Lemen (first name unknown) who dropped out after two weeks.
In the 1890s, Mr. Darby was joined in the business by his three sons and in 1894, the business moved to the corner of Pearl and North Cedar where it remained for 70 years. In those days, the press and composition departments were in the basement and the news, advertising and business departments were on the second floor. On the first floor was Ryp’s Bar. I have been told by impeccable sources that the dumb waiter that passed from the basement to the second floor made many a stop on the first floor.
Working together, the father and sons expanded the business and on March 1, 1916, entered the daily field with the publication of an independent morning newspaper – The Daily People’s Press. It was the only morning newspaper in Minnesota, outside of the metro area. The Darby family hedged their bets and continued with the weekly newspaper until 1921 when it was folded into the daily.
And how could it have been a daily, when there were just six editions a week? Well, the story goes, that it was published Tuesday through Sunday but the Sunday paper was produced on Saturday and delivered by carriers in town on Sunday but through the mail on Monday so new copies were delivered seven days a week. Nobody worked on Sunday in those days.
Following the death of the founder at age 92 in 1939, his son George F. became the president of the company until his death in 1944 when he was succeeded by son Harry B. as president and publisher. When he died in 1951, the third generation took over. Benjamin E. Darby II had been a newspaper carrier when the little merchant program flourished. Later he was the night telegraph editor, sold ads, and was the business manager before he became the president and publisher.
In 1953, changes were made to the Cedar Street building, including a new press and taking over the entire building. Soon, the building was outgrown and Ben II built the present building at 135 W. Pearl in 1964. It even had a heated sidewalk.
When the fourth generation Darby wanted to pursue other than a newspaper career, the Darbys decided to get out of the business, 93 years after its founding. For many years, the newspaper was known as Darby’s or Darby’s Distress or other less than flattering names.
The newspaper was sold on Oct. 1, 1967 to the Free Press Company of Mankato, publishers of the Free Press. The name of the paper was changed from the Daily People’s Press to the Owatonna People’s Press. We gained different less flattering names. Many more changes were made including the conversion to photo composition offset printing instead of hot-type methods in 1971.
This year (so my talk went in 1979) we became more fully computerized using video display terminals, like TV screens, to write on. Typewriters became obsolete. And the ownership changed again. Completion of the sale of the Free Press Company that had owned and operated the People’s Press since 1967, to Ottaway Newspapers, the community division of Dow Jones, publishers of the Wall Street Journal, took place on Jan. 2.
And so ended the formal, that wasn’t really too formal, to the Rotary Club – all men in those days. My notes said that I was willing to take questions. I must have.
I left the People’s Press in 1985 but remained with Ottaway and Dow Jones so any subsequent programs to the Rotary Club here didn’t include the sale by Ottaway of the People’s Press in the late 1980s to Huckle Publishing or its subsequent sale to Adams Publishing Group.
You never know what you will find when cleaning out files.