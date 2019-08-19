Like other teachers, every year I put together expectations for my classroom, guides for what is needed for success in 7th and 8th grade English. By the time your student reaches this age, long gone are the days when you had to hunt down a lengthy list of supplies such as glue sticks, crayons, and pencils.
In 2019 in my classroom, there are really no outside supplies needed. Following is a list that is needed to follow the recipe for success in my classroom, and probably many others.
What to Bring to English Class Every Day:
1. A positive attitude
2. A charged Chromebook
3. Completed work
4. A book to read
And that’s about it. I don’t often use a textbook, and when we do, the students usually have time to finish the work in class. If I assign a class novel for everyone to read, such as The Outsiders, each student will have a copy. Otherwise, my class is not one for which you need to lug around massive tomes.
Let’s examine each of these items on my list. They may seem self-explanatory, but sometimes it’s a year-long process to get the point across to students.
A positive attitude - This can be difficult. And let’s be honest - sometimes that attitude starts at home. I’m beginning year 24 as an educator, and have long since lost track of how many parents I’ve talked to who have claimed to have hated English or even school overall, so they understand why their child feels the same way.
You can have not enjoyed school (and maybe even me as a teacher!), but parents have the power to change their child’s perspective. If, as a parent, you complain about school all the time at home, how do you think your child will feel? You can think negative things, and maybe you have good reason, but give your child a chance to make a determination on his or her own. That child might have a different experience from you, but when you’ve tainted their vision, it’s over before it began.
I teach, arguably, the most difficult age of all, 12-14 year olds. Positivity doesn’t always come pre-packaged in teenagers. We’ve all been there ourselves, and many of you have “enjoyed” those formidable years as parents. It’s survival mode for parents and kids alike. But you can still find positive ideas coming into a classroom. You might hate the idea of working on grammar or writing that essay, but we all have aspects of our jobs that aren’t enjoyable. Those things take even longer when we approach them with a negative view.
I can always improve myself with positive responses to students. There are those times when anger bubbles up, but I work hard every year to get better at that. I hope my students do as well.
A charged Chromebook - It’s nearly an epidemic at times to find 5-6 of my students sprawled around at various outlets, trying to bring their devices back to life. My first question: did you charge your phone last night? If so (and the answer is nearly always yes), then plug in your computer, which is needed for school, at the same time!
Sometimes I understand toward the end of the day. Technology does funny things, and occasionally a computer will drain more quickly than expected. But this shouldn’t happen often; if it does, go get it checked out with the tech office to find the problem.
But when you walk into my first hour class with a DEAD Chromebook, that’s an instance where my positive attitude has a hard time generating. Really? It died last night and you didn’t plug it in? Or it was even close to 0% and you didn’t plug it in? This is the equivalent of me coming to class without any materials for my students, whether they are paper or online. Do I forget sometimes? Of course. But that’s rare, just as the problem with charging should be for kids.
Completed work - With nearly everything I do online, I no longer face the excuse of losing homework. All assignments are listed online, and even parents can see when something is due. And once those parents take ownership of making sure the student work gets done, it’s a glorious thing!
Usually, my assignments are due at the beginning of a class period or at the end of the school day. Writing some of the work on paper is often an option, but then don’t forget it in your locker. To use the same analogy as above, my job every day is to have lessons prepared. Another part is to get work corrected in a timely manner. If I don’t do those things, it’s like not having my homework finished. If you don’t do your work at your job, how long will you last?
A book to read - All my students are expected to read a book each quarter. I have always loved reading, so I used to carry a book to every class as a student. Even if just a couple minutes of class remained, that was a couple pages I could get done.
I hear all the time about not having enough time to finish that book each quarter, yet I see plenty of kids wasting 5-10 minutes in each class when their other work is done. Simple fix: bring your book! I know it’s not cool, but getting your work done and succeeding is cool in the long run.
I got school supplies for my kids for this year. They’re both in high school and needed notebooks, pencils, and planners. I hope they come with the above attributes already. And that more of my students follow that path this year!
Word of the Month: This month’s word is pedagogy, which means the art of teaching, as in, “The teacher adjusted his pedagogy each year to allow for the change in students.” Impress your friends and confuse your enemies!