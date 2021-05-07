To the editor:
Sunday night’s Oscar for best documentary went to Netflix’s trailblazing documentary, "My Octopus Teacher." The documentary chronicles a complex relationship between a man and world’s most bizarre animal – an octopus. It testifies to our conflicted relationship with animals.
Our allegiance to our “pets” transcends that to members of our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for life-saving surgery, the dog would live.
Yet, we torment, kill and consume other animals who are similar in appearance, intelligence and ability to suffer. Then, we condemn Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals.
Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.
Sincerely,
Gar Riley
Faribault