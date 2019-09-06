A lesson from history: The Owatonna school board increases property taxes virtually every year with increased spending and oftentimes borrowing for facilities in school levy bonds — facilities with increasing energy costs and huge carbon footprints.
What is sobering is unless we reduce our carbon footprint, Earth will become more uninhabitable. I have observed that very few people understand carbon footprint but everyone can understand dollars and cents.
Ironically ISD 761’s graduates probably can’t calculate a carbon footprint but will be stuck with climate change costs caused by CO2 from burning fossil fuel. Some of these costs have been quantified in the tpt2 PBS presentation, “The Cost of Climate Change in Minnesota”.
The Owatonna People’s Press’article “Bond referendum for new OHS to be on ballot in November” (Aug. 14) had the latest High School building proposal. My YES vote has two caveats:
1) Put the actual cost of a new high school building and comprehensive remodel costs to existing high school building on the ballot, not the cost after business pledges. Business pledges that I consider unfair to these business’s employees with children that are charter schooled, private schooled, internet schooled, or home schooled and can’t utilize the existing high school building. Comprehensive remodel plans to the existing high school building should be done with a consideration of the needs of previously mentioned students.
2) Both the new high school building and the comprehensively remodeled existing high school building should be zero net energy buildings, or at least close. This not only reduces a building’s carbon footprint but allows more money in the school district for such necessary items like teacher’s salaries.
As I’ve mentioned in the past Amory Lovins’ Rocky Mountain Institute has architectural experience at reducing the carbon footprint of buildings. The book “Reinventing Fire: Bold Business Solutions for the New Energy Era” has examples of comprehensive building remodeling with a main consideration of reducing energy use.
In 2017 I was at a presentation in Mankato; “Energy Reduction Strategies for Schools…One District’s Journey.” Red Wing’s school district’s Kevin Johnson “has implemented energy efficiency measures for decades to lower the costs of operating a school district. Recently he has studied and participated in the installation of a community solar garden project… The kindergarten class of 2017 will spend their whole education life powered by the sun in Red Wing.”
Besides the two mentioned tutors in zero net energy buildings find architects that have as a reference manual, “Combined Heating, Cooling & Power Manuel: Technologies & Applications.”