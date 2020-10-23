Our community will be asked to vote on two requests for funding from our Owatonna school district. I will be voting yes to both questions and I encourage you to as well.
Question one asks the community to vote on whether to renew the district’s existing operating levy. The current funding is about to expire. Simply put, this renewal would provide vital operating, instructional and classroom funding. This is not a want, but a need.
Question two asks the community to reinvest in our students. This would be a phased-in increase to the levy, enabling the district to maintain quality programming, right-sized classes and career technical education programs. Better yet, this approach would provide funding for the next decade at a slow and low tax increase.
The reasoning above is enough for me to vote yes on both. More so, the school board has worked hard to tighten its budget, making this ask a shared approach. What does this mean? They have made budget cuts to reduce the ask of Owatonna taxpayers. They have consistently made decisions to provide the best education possible, with a fiscally responsible budget. As time passes, this becomes more difficult, as state funding is not keeping up with inflation and increasing educational costs. The state funding gap is getting larger, and proposing a levy increase combined with a budget tightening is the most respectful, appropriate option.
Last year our community approved bonds for a new high school. Did you know that bonds can only be used for buildings and not for school operating costs? These ballot questions are for operating levies – which pay for instruction, staff and classroom supplies. And the district has kept its promises by coming in on or under budget on past construction projects and in annually balancing its budget. Staffing cuts, program reductions, and much more would be the outcome of a failed levy increase.
2020 has been a very difficult year for many. Mental health concerns are on the rise, the economy has suffered, and our students and teachers have had to adapt to a new way of instruction and learning. This is not the time to reduce opportunities for growth and development in our educational system. Our Owatonna youth need academic support now more than ever.
Your Owatonna School Board recognizes the hardships that many are facing, but they are still here to care for your kids, provide them with the highest quality of education possible, and prepare them for bright futures. The recognition of these hardships has been planned into the levy requests. If question one passes to renew the expiring levy, taxpayers will only see a $0.50 increase per month, based on an average home value of $175,000. If we approve question two to reinvest in our students to ensure their access to educational success, the average tax increase would be $10 per month in 2022 and $10 per month in 2025. And, with a levy, rural landowners are only taxed on their home plus one acre.
I will be voting yes and yes on Nov. 3. This small monetary investment will pay off greatly for our future generations, and I trust the work our school board has done to reduce the ask of the community, and to avoid any tax increase for reinvesting in our students until 2022. This mix of compassion and forward thinking will keep our Owatonna School District thriving for years to come!