Some people have a fear of death and dying and will do just about anything to avoid talking about it or even dealing with it. Perhaps they deliberately avoid using words like “died” and use soft expressions like “passed away” to make it easier and more comfortable for themselves. I doubt that very much, as death is a part of life and we all experience it all the time.
After giving it much thought and asking others for their input, I came up with a list of words or euphemisms for the words “death” and “dying.” There is: curtains, kicked the bucket, demise, end, passed, passing, passed away, passing on, expired, departed, gone, final exit, gave his life, lost, went to be with the Lord, croaked, parted, endless sleep, bitter end, exit, taps, gave-up the ghost, and the famous expression of “slipped away”. I wonder where they slipped off to?
Several years ago, our youngest son died from an asthma attack in his sleep. He was 32 years old, married with 3 small children. His death was a tragic event. Of all the things that could happen in life, I could never imagine having a child die. It was horrible. At one time in our life he was alive, and now he’s dead. It has been said that the hardest thing in life to experience is the death of a child. I believe that, and if you are reading this article right now and you have experience a death of a child I think you would agree.
All of the difficulties and pain comes from the grief that comes with death; any death. It’s horrible. We found ourselves warming chairs in 5 different grief support groups over a one year period with other parents who experienced having a child die. We also were members of The Compassionate Friends group in the Twin Cities. Additionally, we had grief counseling with a lady that was a PsyD. She was a licensed Psychologist certified in Thanatology: Death, Dying and Bereavement. She helped us with the transformation that grief can bring to our lives. She looked directly in my eyes one evening and told me that she was going to give me a very important rule to follow for the rest of my life if I wanted healing and acceptance of my son’s death. She spoke slowly and clearly stated that whenever I talked about my son or referred to him that I was to use only 4 distinct words and they are “die, died, death and dead.” She firmly recommended that I never use any euphemisms concerning death, ever! She cited that in using those words it would enable me to accept his death more readily and would provide a valuable aid to my grieving. To delay grief is to delay healing. I have followed her advice to the letter and it worked.
It was about a year after our son died when our Church Sunday bulletin pointed out that the coming Sunday the sermon was going to be on “Death and Dying.” That caught my attention and we were both prepared to discover something more about out the subject that would aid us on our grief journey. We sat listening to the sermon and I was in sort of a quandary about what the pastor preached about. After the service, I walked up to him and asked him “Did Jesus pass away?” I also asked him “were our soldiers gone?” He was puzzled with my two questions and asked me to explain what I meant. I told him that I was disappointed with his sermon because it was noted that he would be preaching on “Death and Dying” and he didn’t even use any of those words in his sermon and it was filled with tons of euphemisms.
Doctors and medical staffs have been trained in using direct phrasing about death, which is more practical and becomes inordinately helpful. However, newspaper writers still use soft nondescript words.
Some people say that it is “hard” to talk about death. That’s correct. It always will be if they keep telling themselves it is “hard”. It is a self-fulfilling prophesy.
One needs to work through their own discomfort on talking about death and speak about it directly. We all experience death in our lives, whether it is the death of a child, sibling, spouse, parent, grandparent, close friend or neighbor or even a pet.
Death is everywhere and it will serve you best to call it what it is.