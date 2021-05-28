Approximately half of all individuals will experience a significant neck pain episode within their lifetime. Although 80% of these people with neck pain eventually seek care, there is no consensus regarding the optimal healthcare option to begin an episode of care.
Three university-based physical therapists conducted a clinical trial to examine the associations between the type of healthcare provider initially consulted and one-year healthcare use by neck pain patients. They specifically compared the one-year healthcare use in patients consulting a physical therapist, a chiropractor, or a medical specialist (psychiatrist or neurologist). More than 1,700 patients were included in this study published in the prestigious journal, 'Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes.'
Physical therapists and Chiropractors both decreased patient exposure to opioids compared with medical specialists. Chiropractors largely decreased patient exposure to spinal steroid injections, MRI and CT, and cervical spine surgery compared with physical therapists, and especially when compared with medical specialists. This graph demonstrates the odds of a patient being exposed to or using various tests and interventions.
This research team found that an initial consultation with a physical therapist or chiropractor is associated with a decrease in the downstream use of these healthcare services, and importantly, a decrease in opioid use 30 days and one year after the initial consultation.
These findings have important practice and policy implications, given current recommendations in favor of frontline, non-pharmacological management of patients with neck pain.
The healthcare system needs to more strongly establish physical therapists and chiropractors as frontline providers for neck pain conditions. Despite widespread opioid addiction, which is now a critical public health epidemic, many healthcare systems are still not structured to provide care in this manner for the benefit of the patient.