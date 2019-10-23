To the editor:
My wife and I recently had the opportunity to visit the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield on Grandparents Day. We received the grand tour provided by our oldest grandchild at the school who is a senior. My eyes were really opened. Everything was spic and span. You might say that was because of the day, but our grandkids said it was always that way. The lockers were neat and the bathrooms were clean and in good repair.
Most of this structure was built in the early 1900s, but the building was in excellent shape: no bricks gone and grounds were well kept.
As we sat in the gymnasium and viewed all the banners hanging — both athletic and scholastic — you might ask, “How do they do this in an ‘old’ building?” I asked, “Don’t you have any ‘newbies’ calling for a new building?” They answered “new” is out of the question. The parents have all they can handle with the tuition. They do not have the opportunity to push the cost of a structure onto the public.
The answer is, of course, “a building does not educate; teachers do.” Their teachers are fantastic and we visited with several of them. Our senior is tops in his class in physics, and their lab is not special, but the students are winning awards.
Our “newbies” think that new is the answer to everything. They have to have a new house, new car, new boat and on and on. Vote no.
Robert Hardcopf
Owatonna