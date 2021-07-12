Suppose you are looking for something that can reduce joint pain, prevent bone loss, boost muscle mass, improve overall heart health, good brain health, improve skin and nails, and help with weight loss. In that case, you might be interested in collagen. If you do not want any of those things, then skip the collagen.
Collagen is a protein found in our body. It is responsible for the structure and support of our bones, creating cartilage for our joints, and providing for muscle strength and artery and vein flexibility. Yes, collagen is essential. Unfortunately, as we age, our production of collagen and the quality of the collagen produced diminishes over time. You can tell this by skin wrinkles, the deterioration of our joints, and muscle mass loss. The circulatory system also can manifest collagen loss by showing less flexibility and even narrowing of the arteries, all of which can be bad things.
If you are a vegetarian, you can forget about buying collagen because collagen is from animal sources. There is no equivalent in the plant world. You can eat plants with high vitamin C content which will stimulate collagen production in your body.
I wish I could tell you to go to the supplement store and buy a jar of collagen hydrolysate, but no, it's more complicated than that. You see, there are many types of collagen peptides and, depending upon the source. Each collagen type has different benefits.
The primary sources of collagen peptides are grass-fed beef, cage-free chicken, fish, and eggshell membrane. Sometimes pork is used instead of beef. Here is where it gets complicated. Bovine sources do not have to be grass-fed. Poultry does not have to be cage-free, and the fish can be from fish farms or other polluted sources. Pay attention to this when you buy collagen.
There are approximately 16 different collagen peptides, but most researchers concentrate on types 1, 2, 3, and 5 that benefit humans. The two most common collagen supplements are usually from cows or fish.
Beef collagen contains primarily type one and type three. These are the most abundant types in the human body, so it is a good fit. These two types of collagens benefit ligaments, bones, tendons, blood vessels, eyes, and skin.
Marine or fish collagen is from discarded fish bones and scales. It contains type 1 collagen. The other noteworthy thing about marine collagen is that the protein components are smaller, making them easier to digest and absorb. If you have any digestive or "gut" issues and want to heal your gut with collagen, marine type one is the best choice for you.
You may recall that I mentioned that apple cider vinegar could work as a digestive aid in an earlier column. Our body produces less digestive acid as we age. If you have dyspepsia, reflux, heartburn, or other digestive symptoms, you should probably review my article on ACV. Your body requires acid to digest protein, including collagen.
I mentioned the many benefits of collagen at the beginning of this article. If you are having joint pain, collagen can help improve the cartilage in these joints. That can result in less pain. If you are experiencing bone loss, collagen can give structure and strength to the bones. Researchers have noted that you can get better results at prevention by adding collagen to your bone-supporting supplements.
Athletes have discovered that they get superior muscle mass growth by adding collagen to their supplements (bulking up) than those who do not take collagen. Collagen also is vital for the elderly suffering from sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass). Collagen helps build muscles, especially if there is exercise involved.
Heart health can be improved by collagen because it helps provide structure to the veins and arteries. Aging veins and arteries become fragile because of the loss of collagen over time. If you begin supplementing with collagen, the result may be improved veins and arteries. Collagen also increases the amount of good cholesterol (HDL) in your body.
I mentioned that the skin and nails could show dramatic improvement with the addition of collagen. Almost everyone can experience this because collagen is a significant component of these two structures. Collagen advertising usually includes skin wrinkle and sagging improvement.