As we near the end of our spring of discontent, teachers, students, and parents can’t help but to look ahead to what education might look like in the future. What will school be like this fall? What changes will emerge as we creep toward the hopeful end of the COVID-19 pandemic? Nobody knows for sure, but it doesn’t hurt to speculate.
Distance learning has been a mixed bag when you look at it as a whole. I didn’t have much of a problem adjusting to this from a technology standpoint, but I know plenty of teachers who did. Even there, I found issues at times with how my material came across.
I teach middle school kids. Their attention span, at the best of times, is questionable. Still, it’s a lot easier to maintain that attention when they are all sitting in front of me in my classroom. Proximity can help, but also not looking at their younger siblings or playing with their pet, as some would do while we’d have virtual classrooms.
I have found times when my message didn’t come across well. I had some projects that I’ve done for many years, ones in which the kids mostly all got it right from the start, that fell apart for a much higher percentage. And it was not like usual, where, if I wasn’t really clear the first day, I could reteach the next day since we didn’t have virtual classes every day.
I’ve heard a lot about equity during this process. Not everybody has good internet access, some have to take care of siblings while parents are off at work, and food and shelter are problems for too many. I think at NRHEG we’ve done a good job of addressing these problems and showing understanding and assistance with what we can. But this is exposing problems that educators have long hailed, and maybe the powers-that-be will now work with us to give all kids an equal chance.
So what will September look like? Again, I’m only guessing here, but I have a hard time seeing us return to anything close to normal until there is a vaccine. However, I don’t think distance learning is sustainable for that long for everyone. Some kids might thrive with it, but the majority need to be in the building to learn best. I’ve been amazed at how many kids write about how they really miss school and never thought they’d rather be in our buildings than at home.
My best hope for this fall is a hybrid of in-school and distance learning. I’ve heard about scenarios where half the kids come each day and the ones who stay at home partake in distance learning. This already sounds like a logistical nightmare. How do you pick which half come each day? In a secondary building they don’t all travel to the same classes together, so it doesn’t work nearly as smoothly as an elementary school might.
Would I have to come up with two lesson plans for each class, one for those there and one for those at home? I think I’d rather approach that scenario with the idea that those at home join us virtually at our normal class time. Otherwise, a big problem might be how much curriculum I’d lose. I’m already trying to figure out how I might integrate some things that I had to cut for my seventh graders this year. (I teach seventh- and eighth -raders, so many students have me two years in a row.)
There is also a possibility that it becomes a parent choice. If you feel comfortable with your child coming to school, they do. If not, they distance learn. I feel like I’d have bigger classes this way. All the things I’ve seen from the CDC seem difficult to make happen. It’s hard to social distance in school. What about phy ed or music? These are classes that are much more difficult with social distancing in mind. And I absolutely will fight anyone (verbally) who says we should just cut those classes until this is over; those are the most important classes to some kids, the only thing that keeps them interested in school.
What about all those standardized tests that didn’t get taken this year? Ah, this could be a bright spot in all this mess. It’s clear that data from tests will be skewed for years to come. And that’s even with the idea that many educators don’t find data from standardized tests to be all that reliable to begin with. Yet, they are required from both our state and federal governments.
Here’s what I propose. I CHALLENGE all our area administrators to take this time to come together and start that needed grassroots movement to at least severely cut back on testing. It will save your own districts money by not doing all those extra testing measures to “get ready” for MCA testing. Guess what? Teacher instincts are probably more accurate than standardized tests at telling you who needs extra help anyway.
Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie, NRHEG, Waseca, WEM, JWP, and all the other area schools that I know see my column every month, here’s your chance. Will you accept the challenge to do what you know, deep down, is in the best interest of students and teachers? Will you have something good come out of the pandemic and stand up together to fight against these hated tests? Now’s your chance!
I hope my readers are all doing well and making it through this difficult time. I wish all the students the best as well. This has been tough for everyone, but I know the resilience of all of us will grow through the pandemic.
Word of the Month: This month’s word is cumbrously which means in an awkward manner, as in, “The teacher cumbrously tried to refit his face mask before encountering students who had come to drop off materials.” Impress your friends and confuse your enemies!