Some will find the decision on how to vote on November 5th easy. Others will find the decision more difficult. Some will vote yes and others will vote no. Each person will have their own reasoning for how they cast their ballot. Being an informed voter is an individual responsibility. Unfortunately, with the world of social media, opposition groups, and advocacy groups it is often difficult to decipher fact from opinion or misinformation. In reality, our school district is the only party obligated by law to be factual. Their www.owatonnaproud.org website is a great tool for helping decipher fact from fiction on this topic.
In addition to the website listed above, I’m offering the following column as additional facts about this important community decision. I encourage the Owatonna People’s Press to conduct a fact check on this column and I welcome their feedback to be included at the end of this column. This is how important it is for our community to base this decision on factual information.
I could explain how our current high school was constructed 100 years ago and has served our community well. Or I could write paragraphs about the 21st century education needs, retaining and recruiting qualified teachers, attracting people to our community, or any of the other terrific reasons why people will vote yes.
However, my goal for this column is to focus on the financial perspective of this decision. First, I’d be remiss if I failed to mention the incredible corporate support. This $22,000,000 plus donation of the property is one of the largest donation contributions to funding a public on record. In Minnesota, it appears Alexandria is closest with approximately $6 million in corporate support for their recently constructed high school. This $22,000,000 is reducing the tax impact by nearly 20% while reducing the cost of the high school from $126,000,000 to $104,000,000.
Next, the available funding mechanisms are legislated by the State of Minnesota. Following a successful school referendum the school district will begin selling bonds on the open market. School bonds are a way for school districts to borrow money. For this example, the money would be for the construction of a new high school.
Currently, the school district has proposed a 25 year bond with an estimated interest rate of 4%. This calculation is provided to the State of Minnesota for the Review and Comment portion of the process when requesting state approval to hold the referendum. The district then uses this information to calculate the anticipated tax impact. In this case, the estimated tax impact for a median priced $175,000 residential property is $16.17 per month for the new high school and $1.42 per month for repurposing the old high school. Total monthly tax impact if both ballot questions are successful is $17.59 per month for a median price home. This is approximately $0.58 per day to support a new 21st century high school and to repurpose the existing facility…and it could be even less. While it could be less, the school district is restricted by law from exceeding the requested referendum amount and monthly tax impact.
The above calculation is based on an interest rate of 4%. This is directly stated in the Review and Comment paperwork approved by State of Minnesota. However, municipal bond rates have continued a downward trend. While we cannot predict interest rate movements, current interest rates are favorable for communities who decide to invest in educational facilities. Currently, bond rates are in the 2.8-3.0% range. While this difference seems minimal it has a meaningful impact on the costs. To illustrate, a $104M bond offered at 25 years at 4% has a total interest cost of $76,539,000. While the same 25 year bond at 3% has a total interest cost of approximately $20,500,000 less. Unfortunately, until the bonds are actually sold, the school district can only communicate the estimates from the state approved paperwork. However, if the referendum is approved, when bonds are sold there’s a likelihood the bond interest rates will remain at historic lows resulting in less than estimated tax impact.
This combination of historically low interest rates and unprecedented corporate support combine to make it a very attractive time to make this community investment in a new 21st century high school while repurposing our current one.
Next, the cost of construction continues to increase each year. The construction industry reports an average cost increase of 4-6% per year over the last 10 years. A continued shortage of labor and rising material costs is causing forecasts to indicate similar increases in the coming years. Given these estimates it would be expected a new high school would increase in cost by approximately $6,000,000 per year.
I sincerely hope the unprecedented contributions, historically low interest rates, and understanding of construction cost increases allow this community to resolve this challenge with the proper long term solution. Please join me in voting YES and YES on November 5th in support of a new 21st century high school and repurposing the current facility.