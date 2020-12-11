To the editor:
It saddens me to see Christmas Cards, and what I think of as “junk decorations,” being sold in our big box stores. The majority of these are printed or made in China, by businesses, under Communist control, who have no concept of what this holiday represents. Please read the labels for the place of printing.
Meanwhile, many print shops in this country have gone out of business. Brown Printing of Waseca is one example. My son was a printer who can attest to these many closings.
If possible, please send American or Canadian printed cards. I promise to do likewise. Thanks. Have a wonderful Christmas, and a healthy, happy New Year!
God bless. Stay well, stay safe!
Bud Peka
Owatonna