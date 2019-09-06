Fairgoers stopping by the Democratic Farmer Labor (DFL) Booth in the Four Seasons Centre at the Steele County Free Fair were asked to chose among nine different issues that were of most concern to them. The following are the results and my opinions.
Gun Violence Prevention was the number one issue of 162 people. After the recent mass murders in Texas and Ohio, a majority of United States citizens are asking Congress to pass red flag legislation and a limit on the number of rounds a magazine can hold. Our current president seemed to endorse such legislation but after he talked to leaders of the National Rifle Association he is now talking about mental health issues.
Health Care and Human/Civil Rights both received 139 votes from fairgoers. The excessive cost of health care procedures and administration in this country compared to other countries is well documented. Human/civil rights covers a broad spectrum and obviously the people that chose this issue are fearful and feel threatened.
Earth/Environment was the choice of 132 people. Here in Minnesota we probably feel less effect of climate change than many parts of the world. However, if you read the facts how human activity is contributing to unprecedented climate change, it is hard to comprehend deniers of climate change.
Immigration was next with 131 votes. Every country has the right to safe and secure borders. We also have laws applying to refugees and asylum seekers, shouldn't those laws be enforced? We are told our economy is doing great but we have a shortage of workers and an aging population. Shouldn't immigrants desiring citizenship have a clear and timely path to obtain citizenship in this country?
Wages/Labor was the pick of 114 people. Growing income disparity in this country is a fact with a shrinking middle class. A skilled workforce doing the day to day work required to keep this country functioning while earning wages that enable home ownership and provide for a family keeps our economy growing and prospering.
Reproductive Rights had 113 people choosing this issue which includes education on birth control and access to safe legal abortions. The DFL Platform states a woman's right to make the personal decision whether to obtain an abortion or not. This is the issue we who work at the DFL Booth are most challenged with by some fairgoers year after year. The reality is whether abortion is legal or illegal, abortions will still be performed. My response is I have been taught as humans we are given the freedom of choice and we live with those choices and after death we will be accountable for the choices we made during our lifetime. In a perfect world human sexual intercourse would be between committed partners, but this isn't a perfect world. We can do better in instilling in our young people a healthy responsible regard for sex and their sexuality.
Taxes got 85 votes. The phrase "less government less taxes" is a popular statement but a more realistic statement I think would be "more efficient government with progressive taxation." As a functioning society don't we need some kind of governing structure and a way to pay for the infrastructure we expect from a governing body? What would the alternative be, anarchy?
Campaign Finance/Election Reform received the least number of votes at 65 but in my opinion should be ranked higher because of the amount of money spent on campaigns and contributed by undisclosed sources. Also, gerrymandering of voting districts favoring one political party over another is blatant and does not lead to good representative government.