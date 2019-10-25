To the editor:
There is one matter which has not been brought forth in all of the discussion about the upcoming vote on the new high school referendum and the outcome of the existing high school complex. In addition to increased property taxes, there will be the natural effect of the raise in the cost of goods, services, and increased rents in Steele County as property taxpayers pass on the amount of higher taxes to the consumer. Have you considered this?
One architect was used for the current building conception, which none of us has seen, except for a few pictures of furniture and a photo of a possible classroom concept. The architect readily admits the proposed construction is at the high end of the spectrum compared to other comparable recently built high schools in Minnesota within the past few years. Why? Steele Countians were never given the choice of land location for a high school. Why? The current proposed location has had issues with extensive flooding; where is the flood mitigation study which should be done before the vote is taken, not after. We should know what the potential cost to deal with that issue is as well. Is this the right way to do things? Before you enter the polls, ask yourself these questions in light of the fact you have not been given the choice in construction plans, nor were you given a choice in land location, nor do you know what the possible cost of flood mitigation might be. Why?
Final thought: An operational levy will be forthcoming probably next year from the school district. You will be asked once again to dig a little deeper.
Frances Rassman
Owatonna