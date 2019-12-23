Merry Christmas! I am writing this article today from warm and sunny Memphis, Tennessee.
Please ignore the fact that I do, in fact, write these columns within one week (or less) of when they are to be published. Fellow columnists tell me that they write several articles months in advance. Let's just say I am more creative the closer the deadline. I was one of those college students who pulled all-nighters writing papers in Spanish the night before due.
Back to Memphis. As I am spending my week here, a few pertinent questions occur to me. Since it's Memphis, one of the most discussed questions has to be has Elvis really left the building? Rumors abound that Elvis didn't die in 1977. He was either an American agent who had to go into protective custody or he was too famous to retire so he had to fake his death. Some claim he lived upstairs at Graceland and that's why it has always been closed to the public.
Were he still alive, he would be 84 years old and would anyone even recognize him? I can say that we didn't see him when we were there so I have no definitive answer for those who might still be looking for one.
Another question to consider is do we have an accent or do they? I've seen the memes about how those from rest of the nation find our pronunciation of the word "bag" amusing. There's always the "duck, duck, grey duck" debate, too.
Personally, having lived in the South, I find the southern drawl adorable and would much rather say ya'll (and often do) than you guys or whatever is used in its place.
There's also the question of manners. Even the police down here say "yes, ma'am/sir" when conversing with people. When I moved south in my teens and went to school all the students "yes ma'amed" the teachers. Needless to say, I didn't "yes ma'am/sir" my parents so what were the odds a teacher would receive that courtesy? I let them know this, which I'm sure they didn't necessarily appreciate.
A gentleman stopped us on the way into Sun Studio to ask us where we were from and what we were planning to see while here. He said he'd moved here four years ago himself and offered to take a pic of all of us. He suggested that we visit the Commissary for barbecue, otherwise saying that we were hitting the important things before heading on his way. We have Minnesota nice, but these things are next level, signs of civility and genteelness that we in the north are perhaps missing.
There is no question, in my opinion, as to who has the better food. Minnesota claims lutefisk, hot dish and lefse. Memphis claims barbecue, Cajun, gumbo, catfish, corn bread and hush puppies. There may be a question as to whether a barbecue sandwich should be eaten Memphis style or not. Memphis style is topped with coleslaw and originated in Memphis is 1922. I prefer Memphis style and am so happy I found this recipe years ago.
Next, there's the question should they really use the word cold in a sentence? One lady was telling another how she loved the Fall season and missed it now that it was over. I didn't say what I was thinking as I enjoyed the temperature in the 50s and 60s, "This IS our Fall."
Another instance was the waitress who declared "It's a bit nippy out there tonight." If they only knew the various stages of nippy that we have perfected in Minnesota. The carriage ride driver told us that this was about average. Last year it was 75 at Christmas and she felt that was a bit too hot. I guess it's all relative.
The question that naturally follows the weather thoughts is why in the world am I going back? I thrive in hot weather and love Fall. If there were a hope of a weather where winter might hold an occasional single-digit day, I'm not seeing a downside given my location of residence for the past 3 decades. For a Minnesotan in Memphis, there would be a perpetual cycle of three seasons instead of four!
Another perk to Memphis, for me, includes being an extremely dog-friendly city. Where Chicago downtown has signs on the smallest patch of grass warning dog owners to keep their beasts away, in Memphis dogs walk the main downtown street to multiple parks where doggy clean up bag stations are plentiful.
While weather, love of canines and marvelous food are reasons to pack a moving van and head south immediately upon return, Minnesota is home. If we lived in Memphis, we'd have to drive North every winter for a white Christmas. Odd as that may seem to some, Christmas doesn't feel the same unless it's white.
There's also family and friends. Our son bought acreage in New Richland this year. I go on an annual scrapbook retreat and enjoy the tradition and friendships. Even little things, like knowing the people who work at the stores you frequent make a place familiar and home. So I will return from Memphis on Christmas Eve with wonderful memories, a little bit of an extended Fall to get me through the long winter ahead and the awareness that it is only a quick 12-hour drive back here should I really crave some killer barbecue.