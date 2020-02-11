Recently, I made a phone call to cancel a service — a phone call I didn’t want to make because I anticipated it would take a while. I have found it’s a lot easier to sign up for things than to discontinue them. Call me a conspiracist, but I think this might be intentional. I waited for 10 minutes to speak to the first person, and then was transferred twice. I felt like it was an endurance test.
They had no idea.
I survived seven toddlers, which is basically a two-year battle of wills. After 30 minutes, the issue was finally resolved. Throughout the call, I tried to be patient and polite, which was challenging. I am not great at waiting. And I should be. I spent my childhood waiting for one thing or another.
Take the recent two-hour late start due to weather conditions. I received a call around 6 a.m. notifying me that school was delayed. I also received an email and a message on my work voicemail. My oldest kids on more than one occasion waited for a bus that never arrived. Technology has assured us that we immediately will be aware when there is a schedule change.
Growing up, if the weather was sketchy and we were hoping for a day off, we had to simultaneously get ready in case there was school and sit in front of the T.V. to watch the school closing announcements on our one television station. If it was your turn to use the bathroom, you ran to make a bowl of cereal, or sneezed, or blinked, you might miss your school and wait through the whole list again. If we thought about it, we should have been more organized as kids, and had assigned TV shifts, but we weren’t, so we waited.
In addition to the robocalls, emails, and postings on the school website, kids share the delightful news of school closings through social media. They are inundated with messages. Then there is Snow Day Calculator. The app provides an estimate of the chances of getting out of school based on weather forecasts and your location. The validity of this internet service has not been proven by anyone, ever. Nevertheless, my children frequently consult Snow Day Calculator, hoping they don’t have to wait for the school’s announcement.
“Mom, Snow Day Calculator says there is an 80% chance we get off school tomorrow.”
“Really? Well then you be sure to stay up real late doing absolutely nothing and see how that works out for you. Meanwhile, I’m leaving to buy lottery tickets to establish your college fund.”
I’m 95% sure that this app was created by a 13-year-old boy who has caused many teenagers to oversleep with the false sense of security that they were going to be off school the following day. I trust the app as much as tea leaves, but if the app costs money, that kid doesn’t have to fret about his, his children’s or grandchildren’s college fund.
We have an ice machine built into the fridge. My kids don’t have to wait for ice. Every day they can enjoy an ice-cold drink as the ice fairy magically creates ice cubes while they sleep. Ice may seem like a small thing, but they haven’t experienced the pain of waiting for water to freeze. On the farm, we had a fridge with a small freezer on top. Our fridge was always packed with leftovers and a five-gallon pail of milk, so there was no room for other drinks. We had two or three ice trays, but on any given day, the chances of any one of them being filled with ice was the same as consulting Snow Day Calculator in July. With our big family, the odds of finding ice was like finding a needle in a haystack. And I know how challenging that task is because that was our punishment if we didn’t put our clothes away.
Occasionally I would find a half a cube, which melted by the time it reached my glass of water. We had running water within maybe six feet of the fridge, but given the endless commitments of childhood, we simply did not have the 30 seconds it took to refill the trays. “Is that Lawrence Welk starting?” I sometimes took the initiative to fill them myself. I’m a giver. Two days later, I would find that my brothers filled the thermos with Kool-Aid and an obnoxious amount of ice, leaving the trays empty once again. “We are going to bale hay, and it’s 90 degrees.” “Yeah, well, I am washing dishes with HOT water, you jerks!”
I spent a third of my childhood waiting for a ride. We lived 13 miles from town so if I stayed after school, I often had to find a ride home — a ride with anyone within a 5-mile parameter of our farm. We all waited. There would be six of us driving home together in a svelte station wagon, most likely a camouflage color, frequently with faux wood panels on the side. For several summers, we carpooled to swimming lessons with our neighbors. The classes covered kids of assorted ages, so classes were spread out all morning. My class first, but my brother’s instruction was four hours later. Surrounded by steam and chlorine fumes, I would leave the pool looking like I just finished getting a perm, a bad perm.
When we traveled to interesting places, like Arkansas or South Dakota, and we wondered about the topography, who the governor was, or the most populated city, we would have to wait until we got home to discover that fascinating information. Of course, by the time we returned home, those facts weren’t remotely interesting, and we were crabby and sick of being in the car. The speed at which my kids can access information is crazy. Some of them don’t even read books. Why wait through the whole story when they can google the summaries on the internet? Pathetic. I believe this is the end of a civilized society.
Some days, I intentionally show up late to pick up my kids. When my son was in kindergarten, I was five minutes late. “I thought I was going to have to sleep at school,” he said. My children always frantically call me when I’m not there. “Mom, where are you? I have been waiting for 15 seconds.” They will thank me later. Eventually, they will have to make one of those calls.