After starting the new day off right in prayer, I sing in tongues for awhile and then sing a couple of verses of my "long song" as I am getting dressed.
This one verse is very special to me, as it gladdens my heart and warms my soul and gives me complete confidence in the Lord Jesus: "Deep and wide is God's love in me. Deep and wide is God's grace in me. Deep and wide, deep and wide is God's truth in me, is God's joy in me, is God's peace in me." Truly, singing this song is like a little child putting on a "divine security blanket," a soft and cozy comforter that always keeps his heart and soul toasty warm and content.
Then, after breakfast, I read and confessed the word. I have never had the TV on during the day. However, when Bob received his "death sentence" that is dementia, I realized that I needed more spiritual strength than what I was receiving. I needed more wisdom, emotional stability and encouragement and comfort. So I turned on TBN, a Christian network which signals all over the world 24/7. It is an awesome, marvelous network of spirit filled, on fire, bible-believing, Tongue-talking, apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers who witness mighty miracles, signs and wonders (Ephesians 4:11-12, Matthew 28:18-20, Mark 11:15-18), all through the power and spiritual gifts of the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:8, 2:4, I Corinthians 12:2).
For five years I did not even once change the channels on my two TV sets. No, not even once! For this is exactly what I needed to see and hear in order to come victoriously through raging midnight and desperate storms with my head on straight. So with God's perfect peace in my heart, I know for certain that Almighty God had, and always will, have everything under His total and perfect control. Praise God!
In the beginning of Bob's devastating disease, he joined me in watching three one-half hour inspirational TBN programs in the morning, and then in the evening from 6:30-10 p.m. he watched more inspirational programs! They all provided awesome, miracle producing, uplifting, power packed messages.
When we didn't watch TV, we read God's Word aloud to each other using "Jim Kaseman's Faith Aid," Joel Osteen's "Encouragement and Hope" page of scriptures, plus a couple of my pages of scriptures. We alternated the scriptures every day. Bob and I wrote out various scriptures on recipe cards and then read them aloud to each other. I also took some recipe cards from my full shoebox of scriptures.
I wrote all these scriptures on recipe cards after God biblically and audibly called me in to the writing ministry in January, 1974 (Jeremiah 30:2).
Bob and I loved to read the word aloud to each other. He seemed to understand it because of the Holy Spirit living inside of him. So this was a very special time for us, a deeper, wider, higher spiritual bonding time with Bob and with God and with his holy word.
However, it was a very confusing and frustrating time as well because it seemed at times that Bob was normal, but then would say something that would be way off; that is, he didn't have the correct perception of things. For example, he was anxious and worried about the house. He thought the basement walls were going to cave in because of some cracks and we couldn't convince him otherwise. He was also paranoid about the water and food I served him, which made it extremely difficult, frustrating and disappointing for me. After many times of trying to convince him that the food was safe to eat, I was getting desperate.
So I finally asked the Lord what I should say to him, and he replied, "Tell him that you are sorry that you feel this way about the food." So that's what I did. And that short answer seemed to satisfy him, but only for that meal and not other meals that followed. I had to repeat the Lord's answer to him over and over again.