As of today, Tuesday, a second Senate vote has failed in passing COVID 19 aid relief legislation. Republican Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, states Democratic Leadership wants to include unnecessary legislation such as tax credits for solar and wind energy, new emission standards for airlines and hand outs to what Mitch calls “Big Labor” by which I assume Mitch means organized Union Labor. Being a retired Union Electrician I am thankful for the Union pension I am receiving and the annuity I have which allows me not to rely on Social Security payments and savings only in retirement. Democratic Leadership has stated the current McConnell legislation was presented to the Senate as a take it or leave it bill. It would allow bail out money to corporations with no strings attached and no disclosure of how funds are used until after the election this Fall. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin has pointed out that two relief bills have already been passed totaling more than $100 billion dollars and the present bill being debated would total $1.5 Trillion dollars. Isn’t it reasonable there should be input and compromise from both political parties on a bill of this magnitude instead of Mitch McConnell’s take it or leave it stance? There is no vote scheduled for today hopefully when this article is published in Wednesday’s paper there will be some compromise and passage of relief legislation shortly.
Much has already been said about the delayed response to the COVID 19 threat from President Trump and his administration, however, the seriousness of the threat seems to be acknowledged presently and actions are being taken. Here in Minnesota and many other states governors have taken action to limit the spread of COVID 19 so as not to create a huge spike in the number of people being infected which could overwhelm our medical system. New York, California and Washington are three states which have emergency needs for supplies and medical personal and the President has stated aid is being sent to those states.
Stories of how citizens have responded vary greatly from those who are hoarding and buying firearms and ammunition to those citizens who are on the front line such as medical personal, fire fighters, first responders, day care providers, law enforcement, city and utility workers, city administrations, grocers and all others who continue to work outside the home or from their homes. Also, there are stories of how people are volunteering to donate medical and food supplies or giving away prepared food to those in need. People are checking on venerable adults in their neighborhoods just to let them know somebody is there to help if needed.
Being retired and recently returned from a two week vacation my wife, daughter and I are in our second week of minimum contact with other people. We have called several neighbors and presently there have been no infections. One thing we can do is start making masks to donate to the Owatonna Hospital. There is a website that shows you how to make the masks sized for adults and children. Since we are cooped up it is something we can do to help. The website is blog.bluecrossmn.com/covid19 masks. The Owatonna Hospital will accept the masks and Allina has a central point where they sanitize and make them ready for use. We plan to make some for ourselves and then more to donate.
Hopefully we can contain the spread of this virus and limit the number of people infected and eventually maintain some stability throughout our communities and our nation.