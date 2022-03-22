My escape at the end of the day is a game on my phone called Art of Conquest. It’s a Chinese game, dominated by Chinese and European players. I would say 70% of the players are Chinese, 20% are Russian and other Eastern European countries, 5% from the UK and France, and 5% from the United States and South America.
It’s a strategy game of building your own kingdom and building alliances against other kingdoms. To accomplish this, it’s important to join a clan of individual kingdoms and study the benefits of developing your army in certain ways. The options are endless and generally, the Chinese are the strongest kingdoms because they have webinars and tutors that help players develop their armies. To make the game more interesting, you can change realms with a whole new set of kingdoms.
As you can imagine, there are many languages spoken in the game. The translator software does a pretty good job, but some of the translations are when players argue.
Until recently, it’s been a total escape. I joined a realm and a clan that was a mix of Russian and Ukrainian players — really good players. Collectively, we’ve dominated our kingdom and hopefully, when the full battle is finished, we’ll be able to elect the first emperor in our realm. I’m in the land of gold, there is also purple, dark blue, light blue and green.
One of our best players goes by the name of "Captain." He’s at the highest level of the game and one of the ministers for our kingdom. We’ve hit it off in the game and he’s been helpful with advice. I noticed that he had a Ukrainian flag next to his player name, so I chatted with him and we became friends on Facebook.
His real name is Yevgeniy, and he’s a real Captain of a freight ship that travels around the world delivering goods. He’s in his forties and is a husband and father of two daughters. He’s not served in the military, but for now he’s a warrior defending his home.
Earlier this month he was radio silent for a couple of days, but when he came back to the game he said he and his family were safe. He said he would do what he needed to do to help protect his city. We talked one more time on March 15, but he hasn’t been in the game since, and I'm worried.
If there were a reason for this ongoing invasion, it would be easier to comprehend. Ukraine doesn’t train terrorists; they don’t have ambitions outside their border, and they make things work inside their own borders. Is there corruption in their government, yes. They’ve enjoyed the last iteration of democracy since 2014, so it’s messy, but it’s their mess to fix.
We get updates from our family daily, and they are still relatively safe from the indiscriminate daily bombing. But my new worry is for my friend Yevgeniy, who is either in a port city or Kyiv.
I’ve come to realize that more than anything, I’m a humanitarian — watching Ukrainian soldiers and civilians die is so painful. And there is only sadness in seeing Russian soldiers being killed as well. It’s a humanitarian disaster, and regardless of whether you think it’s 100% Putin or a mixture of Putin and NATO, the fact is the initiators are all politicians who have gained too much control from the people who “elected” them.
In our country, we must always keep the power with the people and throw the bums out who want to chip away at our freedom. Sometimes, I think we are too nice and too accommodating with those we elect. Accountability seems partisan instead of job performance related. As a community, we should set standards for our elected officials and provide an annual update or performance appraisal that we determine. We should do that collectively for the state as well.
It’s time to learn from the lessons we see in all parts of our world and adapt best practices here. We do so many things well, and that creates complacency. We need to stop taking so much for granted and take steps to ensure the next generations of Southern Minnesotans enjoy our communities and are afforded the same freedom of speech, choice and quality of life that we’ve enjoyed. We’ve seen that’s not always a given, and it’s always worth fighting for.