This past Memorial Weekend was unlike any we have experienced in the past. This year my wife and I spent two hours on Sunday in our vehicle waiting in line at the Faribault Armory so we could be tested to see if we had the COVID-19 virus.
Once we were in the Armory and had filled out the paperwork the nasal swab test took about a minute. We were told we should get the results within 72 hours. I was hoping the test would be able to tell whether we had been already infected but the test only tells whether we are currently infected or not.
The Faribault Armory was one of six locations throughout Minnesota that was doing the testing with National Guard personnel directing people and administering the tests. Though the young men and women of the Guard were well prepared and did a good job, I am sure this widespread test was intended to give a sampling of the general population across our state.
Our youngest daughter has Down syndrome and has been with mom and dad since we all left for vacation on March 1. When we got back from vacation March 14 we self quarantined. Her group home allowed her to move back in last week. She wanted to get back with her friends even though mom and dad liked her being close. Along with her younger brother we got to wave and talk to her through her bedroom window on Sunday afternoon.
We haven’t been able to visit my 98-year-old mother at the extended care facility here in Medford but staff will deliver whatever family drops off for her. So far there have been no infections at mom’s place and the staff is doing a great job but I am sure the isolation is wearing on everybody there. My niece and her husband had an extra iPad they gave mom so she is attempting to become technically savvy with help from the staff. I am from a large family so mom usually gets multiple phone calls every day, probably too many some days.
Both of our fathers served during World War II and along with our moms were part of what has been referred to as the “Greatest Generation.” I am sure they would say they only did what had to be done to restore peace from the threat of tyranny. Today we are facing what has been called a war against a pandemic that has claimed over 97,000 lives in this country in the past three months, more than the total number of lives lost in the Korean and Vietnam wars combined, and more than 340,000 deaths worldwide.
Our graduating high school seniors and post-secondary graduates are facing a struggling economy, a huge national debt and a sharp political divide between the leadership of the Democratic and Republican Parties. They are also seeing the best qualities of many of our citizens in the ways our medical professionals, first responders, care givers, law enforcement, firefighters, and volunteers have responded. They are seeing how important functioning businesses and government are along with all the people that keep this country functioning from day to day, something most of us just take for granted I believe.
In a Sunday paper the results of a poll taken of 800 registered Minnesota voters across the state was given. Here in southern Minnesota 51% of those taking the poll stated they thought the measures taken by state government to combat the spread of COVID-19 were appropriate.
A majority were not too worried about catching C0VID-19 and did not know anybody who has been infected. I think with the state starting to open up we have to be smart about practicing social distancing and good hygiene. I have to work on my social distancing skills and remind myself to wear a mask in crowds. I think there is a danger in thinking the worst of this pandemic is over.
A column headline in this paper last week stated, “Why have we had to suffer like this”, and then went on to blame Gov. Walz. Knowing the writer’s background I don’t think she has suffered too much inconvenience compared to many businesses who have closed and the people who have lost their jobs.
Another writer stated, “The majority of us of escaped the illness itself,” which gave me the impression the writer believed the worst of this pandemic is over which I think gives a sense of false confidence.
I think I have clearly stated I am a member of the Democratic Party but that doesn’t mean I agree with every stated Democratic position or disagree with every Republican position. As individuals I think we can not allow ourselves to blindly follow one political, religious or ideological doctrine, doing so may be the greatest danger to our Republic and Democratic form of government. What do you think?